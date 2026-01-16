$43.180.08
11:02 AM • 1562 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 2200 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 7502 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 15158 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 20851 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 22161 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 32833 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 36687 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 75073 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 84721 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Additional generation sources are already being sent to Kyiv, and there are agreements on cogeneration units - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Additional generation sources are heading to Kyiv to provide heat and electricity. There are also agreements on additional cogeneration units for the capital.

Additional generation sources are already being sent to Kyiv, and there are agreements on cogeneration units - Kuleba

Additional generation sources are already being directed to the capital. In addition, there are agreements on additional cogeneration units for Kyiv. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, reports UNN.

Additional generation sources are already being directed to Kyiv - these are quick solutions to provide heat and electricity at critical points. In addition, there are agreements with our permanent partners GIZ and UNDP on additional cogeneration units for Kyiv. We are awaiting delivery

- Kuleba said.

According to him, we are updating requests from all regional military administrations for generators for water utilities and district heating companies. A separate request from Kyivvodokanal has been received and is being implemented.

The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - the city authorities have lost time: Zelenskyy on the energy situation15.01.26, 15:40 • 5858 views

Also, in the near future, Ukraine will receive about 80 industrial boilers with a capacity of 550 to 3000 kW from Italy for a total amount of 1.85 million euros. The equipment will be transferred to Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Donetsk region, as well as Poltava and Kyiv, Kuleba summarized.

Due to new Russian attacks, two regions are without power, Kyiv and two regions have restrictions, and emergency blackouts are in effect in several regions - Ministry of Energy16.01.26, 11:52 • 3458 views

Antonina Tumanova

