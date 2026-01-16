Additional generation sources are already being sent to Kyiv, and there are agreements on cogeneration units - Kuleba

Additional generation sources are already being directed to the capital. In addition, there are agreements on additional cogeneration units for Kyiv. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, reports UNN.

Additional generation sources are already being directed to Kyiv - these are quick solutions to provide heat and electricity at critical points. In addition, there are agreements with our permanent partners GIZ and UNDP on additional cogeneration units for Kyiv. We are awaiting delivery - Kuleba said.

According to him, we are updating requests from all regional military administrations for generators for water utilities and district heating companies. A separate request from Kyivvodokanal has been received and is being implemented.

Also, in the near future, Ukraine will receive about 80 industrial boilers with a capacity of 550 to 3000 kW from Italy for a total amount of 1.85 million euros. The equipment will be transferred to Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Donetsk region, as well as Poltava and Kyiv, Kuleba summarized.

