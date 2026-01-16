Due to new Russian attacks, two regions are without power, Kyiv and two regions have restrictions, and emergency blackouts are in effect in several regions - Ministry of Energy

Due to new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, two regions, Kyiv, and two other regions experienced power outages this morning, with network restrictions in place, and emergency blackouts in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, according to UNN.

Details

"The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. Constant Russian attacks on energy facilities and challenging weather conditions necessitate the forced application of restrictions throughout the country," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Last night, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in several regions. As a result of the attacks, consumers in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions were without power this morning. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation permits.

"The most difficult situation remains in the capital region. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, distribution system operators are applying network restrictions. Previously published hourly outage schedules are temporarily not in effect. The return from network restrictions to predictable hourly outage schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the report states.

Emergency restoration work in the capital and the region continues around the clock, despite difficult weather conditions.

"As in previous weeks, network restrictions remain in the Odesa region. Emergency restoration work continues in the region after previous enemy attacks," the report said.

Schedules and emergency outages

"In all regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry. In several regions, emergency outages are being forced due to equipment overload under very high consumption levels during frosts. The return to hourly outage schedules will occur after the situation stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy noted.

