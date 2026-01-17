$43.180.08
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 16309 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 28050 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 27881 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 37345 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 25991 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 40819 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34630 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28939 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26629 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
Publications
Exclusives
5.7 billion cubic meters of gas imported for heating season amid Russian attacks, further import plan in place - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Ukraine has imported 5.7 billion cubic meters of gas to compensate for production losses due to Russian attacks. Parameters for further imports for the heating season have been determined.

5.7 billion cubic meters of gas imported for heating season amid Russian attacks, further import plan in place - Svyrydenko

Ukraine, compensating for lost production due to massive Russian attacks, has already imported 5.7 billion cubic meters of gas for the winter, and "clear parameters" for further imports have been determined to get through an "unprecedentedly difficult" heating season, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said following a meeting with Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky, writes UNN.

Details

According to her, they discussed with the head of Naftogaz "ensuring uninterrupted gas supply, primarily in frontline regions."

"Special attention is now being paid to the frontline Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The situation in Kherson is particularly difficult, as energy facilities have been significantly destroyed by enemy shelling," Svyrydenko noted.

According to her, local residents are provided with electric and gas heaters in conjunction with gas cylinders, and additional equipment is constantly being brought in.

The situation with the import of additional gas volumes was discussed. Thanks to 8 billion UAH allocated from the state budget and the assistance of international partners, the Government, together with Naftogaz, ensured the import of 5.7 billion cubic meters in 2025 for a stable heating season. This allowed us to replace the volumes of domestic production lost due to massive missile strikes. We have defined clear parameters for imports for the next period to get through this winter's unprecedentedly difficult heating season.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, invincibility points are operating in the premises of gas stations of the state-owned Ukrnafta gas station network, which is part of the Naftogaz Group.

Russia attacked gas production for the sixth time this week; such attacks force an increase in imports - Naftogaz17.01.26, 12:26 • 1562 views

Julia Shramko

