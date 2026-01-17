5.7 billion cubic meters of gas imported for heating season amid Russian attacks, further import plan in place - Svyrydenko

Ukraine, compensating for lost production due to massive Russian attacks, has already imported 5.7 billion cubic meters of gas for the winter, and "clear parameters" for further imports have been determined to get through an "unprecedentedly difficult" heating season, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said following a meeting with Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky, writes UNN.

Details

According to her, they discussed with the head of Naftogaz "ensuring uninterrupted gas supply, primarily in frontline regions."

"Special attention is now being paid to the frontline Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The situation in Kherson is particularly difficult, as energy facilities have been significantly destroyed by enemy shelling," Svyrydenko noted.

According to her, local residents are provided with electric and gas heaters in conjunction with gas cylinders, and additional equipment is constantly being brought in.

The situation with the import of additional gas volumes was discussed. Thanks to 8 billion UAH allocated from the state budget and the assistance of international partners, the Government, together with Naftogaz, ensured the import of 5.7 billion cubic meters in 2025 for a stable heating season. This allowed us to replace the volumes of domestic production lost due to massive missile strikes. We have defined clear parameters for imports for the next period to get through this winter's unprecedentedly difficult heating season. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, invincibility points are operating in the premises of gas stations of the state-owned Ukrnafta gas station network, which is part of the Naftogaz Group.

