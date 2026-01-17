$43.180.08
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 13217 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 24901 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 25315 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 34150 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 25124 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 39876 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34299 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28803 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26523 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia attacked gas production for the sixth time this week; such attacks force an increase in imports - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Russia launched another, the sixth this week, attack on Naftogaz Group's gas production facilities. The attacks negatively affect gas production volumes, forcing an increase in imports.

Russia attacked gas production for the sixth time this week; such attacks force an increase in imports - Naftogaz

Russia continues its attacks on Naftogaz Group's gas production in Ukraine - another strike occurred last night, the sixth in a week, and such attacks force an increase in imports, the company reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Over the past week, the enemy has attacked Naftogaz Group facilities six times. On the night of January 17, another strike was recorded on equipment that ensures natural gas production.

- Naftogaz reported.

At the site, as indicated, "rescue services and relevant emergency brigades are already working, assessing the extent of the damage and determining priority measures for restoration."

"Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attack," the company noted.

"Such attacks have a negative impact on natural gas production volumes, which forces us to compensate for losses by increasing imports. Taking advantage of anomalous weather conditions, the enemy is intensifying strikes on civilian infrastructure, trying to deprive us of heat, to create unbearable living conditions," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities for the second day in a row, there is critical damage - Naftogaz

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
Ukraine