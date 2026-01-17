Russia attacked gas production for the sixth time this week; such attacks force an increase in imports - Naftogaz

Russia continues its attacks on Naftogaz Group's gas production in Ukraine - another strike occurred last night, the sixth in a week, and such attacks force an increase in imports, the company reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Over the past week, the enemy has attacked Naftogaz Group facilities six times. On the night of January 17, another strike was recorded on equipment that ensures natural gas production. - Naftogaz reported.

At the site, as indicated, "rescue services and relevant emergency brigades are already working, assessing the extent of the damage and determining priority measures for restoration."

"Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attack," the company noted.

"Such attacks have a negative impact on natural gas production volumes, which forces us to compensate for losses by increasing imports. Taking advantage of anomalous weather conditions, the enemy is intensifying strikes on civilian infrastructure, trying to deprive us of heat, to create unbearable living conditions," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities for the second day in a row, there is critical damage - Naftogaz