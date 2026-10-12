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Zelenskyy: Russia violated the "energy truce" announced by Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to adhere to the energy truce. At the same time, the Russian Federation continued attacks on energy facilities and cities.

Zelenskyy: Russia violated the "energy truce" announced by Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has only one oil refinery, and therefore, when it comes to an energy truce, the key issue for it is halting Russia’s strikes on power plants and the energy grid. Nevertheless, Russia continues to attack energy infrastructure in Ukraine, contrary to this truce. The President of Ukraine said this during an address to the Warsaw Security Forum on October 12, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine has only one oil refinery, and it was seriously damaged by Russian strikes a long time ago. Therefore, importing petroleum products is our reality, which is precisely why our proposal is fair and clear. We are ready to observe an energy truce if Russia is ready to do the same. We agree if it agrees, and we have already proved that we are serious. Last night, Russian oil refineries were not burning," the President said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Russia continues to strike Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, contrary to the energy truce.

"At midnight, a Russian jet-powered drone attacked a gas production facility in Ukraine. Russia also struck an ordinary gas station with several drones. Repair crews are still eliminating the damage caused by yesterday’s attacks. Thus, Russia violated the energy truce announced by President Trump. And this morning, Russian jet-powered drones continued to enter the airspace over Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. We are shooting down many of them. Had we not done so, the damage to our energy infrastructure would have been even more extensive. So, for now, Putin’s response to Trump is Russian attacks," Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind you

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha informed Germany about Russia’s strike on Kharkiv’s CHP-5 after Trump announced the energy truce. Kyiv is ready to observe it provided that the attacks cease.

Alla Kiosak

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