Zelenskyy revealed the situation with electricity and heating in the regions after new Russian strikes, Kyiv region has significant outages

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
11:48 AM • 5886 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 13378 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 18807 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 19465 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 20753 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 25003 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 43112 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 56739 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42550 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 73849 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
98%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 22403 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 28000 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 19889 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 17632 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 34875 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 10182 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 35069 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 73849 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 54335 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 72072 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 28714 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 27766 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 34961 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 38072 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 43951 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

Zelenskyy revealed the situation with electricity and heating in the regions after new Russian strikes, Kyiv region has significant outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

President Zelenskyy reported on the consequences of Russian strikes: significant power outages in the Kyiv region, and the number of houses without heating in Kyiv has decreased. In Zaporizhzhia, the enemy shelled a residential area, and in the Dnipro region, energy facilities are being restored.

Zelenskyy revealed the situation with electricity and heating in the regions after new Russian strikes, Kyiv region has significant outages

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the situation in the regions after new Russian strikes, noting that there are significant power outages in the Kyiv region, the number of houses without heating has been partially reduced in Kyiv, and the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia with an MLRS "directly at a residential area, and there are no military targets nearby," emphasizing that "we will justly respond to Russia for this and other similar shellings," UNN writes.

Held a daily conference call. Reports on the consequences of Russian strikes and restoration work

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Kyiv region

"Kyiv region: a Russian drone hit a residential building in Bilohorodka, two people died. My condolences to the relatives and friends. A four-year-old child was rescued," the President said.

According to him, assistance is being provided to those affected by this strike.

 

Tragic night in Kyiv region: 4-year-old child rescued from burning apartment, mother and husband killed in Russian attack28.01.26, 14:32 • 732 views

"Significant power outages continue in the Kyiv region," Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv

"In Kyiv, it was partially possible to reduce the number of houses that are still without heating. As of today, there are more than 700 such houses in three districts of the capital. Repair crews are working to the maximum. Crews from almost all over our country have been involved to help the capital. But much more operational efficiency is needed in decisions at the city level in Kyiv," Zelenskyy said.

Separately, according to him, the situation in Kharkiv, Sumy region, and Chernihiv was discussed.

Zaporizhzhia

"Work continues in Zaporizhzhia after the Russian MLRS strike on the city. This was a strike directly at a residential area, and there are no military targets nearby. We will justly respond to Russia for this and other similar shellings," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Dnipro region

"The necessary forces have been involved in the Dnipro region to restore after the strikes on energy facilities. This refers to the Synelnykove and Kamianske districts and Kryvyi Rih. As of this morning, 243 houses in Kryvyi Rih were without heating," the Head of State said.

According to him, reports were also made on the situation in Odesa and the region, in Kirovohrad region, Poltava region, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions, in Kherson and Mykolaiv region.

Assistance and hot meals

As the President noted, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the provision of assistance and hot meals at support and heating points. "Yesterday, 6,200 people received hot meals. There is sufficient reserve to increase the capacity of support and heating points, as well as the volume of hot meals, if necessary," Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to all employees of energy companies, utility services, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, who are involved in the work almost around the clock and return basic living conditions to people. Thank you to everyone who is truly with people, with their communities now," the President concluded.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
charity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kryvyi Rih
Chernihiv
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kherson
Kyiv
Kharkiv