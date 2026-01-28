Zelenskyy revealed the situation with electricity and heating in the regions after new Russian strikes, Kyiv region has significant outages

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the situation in the regions after new Russian strikes, noting that there are significant power outages in the Kyiv region, the number of houses without heating has been partially reduced in Kyiv, and the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia with an MLRS "directly at a residential area, and there are no military targets nearby," emphasizing that "we will justly respond to Russia for this and other similar shellings," UNN writes.

Held a daily conference call. Reports on the consequences of Russian strikes and restoration work - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Kyiv region

"Kyiv region: a Russian drone hit a residential building in Bilohorodka, two people died. My condolences to the relatives and friends. A four-year-old child was rescued," the President said.

According to him, assistance is being provided to those affected by this strike.

Tragic night in Kyiv region: 4-year-old child rescued from burning apartment, mother and husband killed in Russian attack

"Significant power outages continue in the Kyiv region," Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv

"In Kyiv, it was partially possible to reduce the number of houses that are still without heating. As of today, there are more than 700 such houses in three districts of the capital. Repair crews are working to the maximum. Crews from almost all over our country have been involved to help the capital. But much more operational efficiency is needed in decisions at the city level in Kyiv," Zelenskyy said.

Separately, according to him, the situation in Kharkiv, Sumy region, and Chernihiv was discussed.

Zaporizhzhia

"Work continues in Zaporizhzhia after the Russian MLRS strike on the city. This was a strike directly at a residential area, and there are no military targets nearby. We will justly respond to Russia for this and other similar shellings," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Dnipro region

"The necessary forces have been involved in the Dnipro region to restore after the strikes on energy facilities. This refers to the Synelnykove and Kamianske districts and Kryvyi Rih. As of this morning, 243 houses in Kryvyi Rih were without heating," the Head of State said.

According to him, reports were also made on the situation in Odesa and the region, in Kirovohrad region, Poltava region, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions, in Kherson and Mykolaiv region.

Assistance and hot meals

As the President noted, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the provision of assistance and hot meals at support and heating points. "Yesterday, 6,200 people received hot meals. There is sufficient reserve to increase the capacity of support and heating points, as well as the volume of hot meals, if necessary," Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to all employees of energy companies, utility services, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, who are involved in the work almost around the clock and return basic living conditions to people. Thank you to everyone who is truly with people, with their communities now," the President concluded.