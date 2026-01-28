Tragic night in Kyiv region: 4-year-old child rescued from burning apartment, mother and husband killed in Russian attack

$42.960.17
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 11585 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 17123 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 17857 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 19481 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 24370 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 42409 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 56337 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42294 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 72166 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 20866 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 26465 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 18317 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 16068 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 31934 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 7274 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 32111 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 72186 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 52821 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 70505 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Vitali Klitschko
Jerome Powell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 27847 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 26999 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 34224 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 37365 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 43332 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Gold

Tragic night in Kyiv region: 4-year-old child rescued from burning apartment, mother and husband killed in Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

As a result of a Russian attack in the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were killed, and their 4-year-old daughter was rescued. The fire engulfed an apartment building, damaging about 50 apartments.

Tragic night in Kyiv region: 4-year-old child rescued from burning apartment, mother and husband killed in Russian attack

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman died as a result of a Russian attack; the couple's 4-year-old child was rescued from their burning apartment. Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, spoke about the details of the tragic night for the region, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, Kyiv region once again experienced a tragic night. As a result of the enemy attack on the region, two civilians from the Bilohorodka community – a man and a woman – lost their lives in their own home. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased," Kalashnyk wrote on social media.

During the firefighting operation, State Emergency Service rescuers carried the family's four-year-old daughter out of the burning apartment. Thanks to the prompt and professional actions of the emergency responders, the child's life was saved. I thank the personnel of the State Emergency Service for their clear, coordinated actions and for performing their duties in extremely dangerous conditions.

- Kalashnyk noted.

Meanwhile, details were reported on social media and in the news.

"In that chaos, I saw a slightly ajar door... in that apartment, I opened it, and I saw a little girl lying in a blanket on the bed, crying and shouting 'Mom.' And her mom was on the second floor, and that's where the fire was. I picked up the girl, carried her out, and took her away from there," journalist Marian Kushnir told one of the TV channels.

According to the published data, the girl is currently under her father's care. Her mother and stepfather died in the fire. A 20-year-old brother of the child is also reported.

Later, Marian Kushnir himself stated on Facebook: "Thank you for the kind words. I am not a hero; I just happened to be in that place and did what I had to. I blurted it out, and it took off. Heroes are soldiers, rescuers, medics, and many others who save us every day from Russia's extermination of Ukrainians. But for now, the girl everyone is talking about needs support, as does the whole family."

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech and a People's Deputy, reacted to the journalist's act.

"Worthy of the 'For Saved Life' award, I wrote an appeal. If you haven't heard about the incredible story of a journalist saving a 4-year-old child, I'll tell you. Radio Svoboda front-line correspondent Marian Kushnir carried a child out of a burning building in the Kyiv region," Yurchyshyn wrote on Telegram.

"Despite 10 years of working on the front, Marian calls this incident one of the most difficult. I am confident that such an act deserves state recognition. Therefore, I sent an appeal to the President of Ukraine regarding awarding Marian Kushnir the 'For Saved Life' medal. I thank Marian for this act. I want to believe that it will be properly appreciated," Yurchyshyn noted.

About the damage

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, as a result of the enemy attack, the roof and an apartment on the top floor of an apartment building caught fire. The fire was localized and extinguished. According to preliminary information, about 50 apartments were damaged: mostly broken windows and damaged glazing, some of the apartments were almost completely destroyed.

"As a result of the attack, four people sought medical attention, including two children. All victims received assistance on the spot, and medical services and psychologists continue their work," Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, the State Emergency Service, police, medics, and representatives of the Red Cross are working at the scene. A heating point has been set up, and charitable organizations have been involved.

Russian attack on Bilohorodka community in Kyiv region: two dead, four wounded - OVA28.01.26, 04:36 • 3290 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Radio Liberty
Kyiv Oblast
charity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada