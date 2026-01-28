Tragic night in Kyiv region: 4-year-old child rescued from burning apartment, mother and husband killed in Russian attack

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman died as a result of a Russian attack; the couple's 4-year-old child was rescued from their burning apartment. Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, spoke about the details of the tragic night for the region, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, Kyiv region once again experienced a tragic night. As a result of the enemy attack on the region, two civilians from the Bilohorodka community – a man and a woman – lost their lives in their own home. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased," Kalashnyk wrote on social media.

During the firefighting operation, State Emergency Service rescuers carried the family's four-year-old daughter out of the burning apartment. Thanks to the prompt and professional actions of the emergency responders, the child's life was saved. I thank the personnel of the State Emergency Service for their clear, coordinated actions and for performing their duties in extremely dangerous conditions. - Kalashnyk noted.

Meanwhile, details were reported on social media and in the news.

"In that chaos, I saw a slightly ajar door... in that apartment, I opened it, and I saw a little girl lying in a blanket on the bed, crying and shouting 'Mom.' And her mom was on the second floor, and that's where the fire was. I picked up the girl, carried her out, and took her away from there," journalist Marian Kushnir told one of the TV channels.

According to the published data, the girl is currently under her father's care. Her mother and stepfather died in the fire. A 20-year-old brother of the child is also reported.

Later, Marian Kushnir himself stated on Facebook: "Thank you for the kind words. I am not a hero; I just happened to be in that place and did what I had to. I blurted it out, and it took off. Heroes are soldiers, rescuers, medics, and many others who save us every day from Russia's extermination of Ukrainians. But for now, the girl everyone is talking about needs support, as does the whole family."

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech and a People's Deputy, reacted to the journalist's act.

"Worthy of the 'For Saved Life' award, I wrote an appeal. If you haven't heard about the incredible story of a journalist saving a 4-year-old child, I'll tell you. Radio Svoboda front-line correspondent Marian Kushnir carried a child out of a burning building in the Kyiv region," Yurchyshyn wrote on Telegram.

"Despite 10 years of working on the front, Marian calls this incident one of the most difficult. I am confident that such an act deserves state recognition. Therefore, I sent an appeal to the President of Ukraine regarding awarding Marian Kushnir the 'For Saved Life' medal. I thank Marian for this act. I want to believe that it will be properly appreciated," Yurchyshyn noted.

About the damage

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, as a result of the enemy attack, the roof and an apartment on the top floor of an apartment building caught fire. The fire was localized and extinguished. According to preliminary information, about 50 apartments were damaged: mostly broken windows and damaged glazing, some of the apartments were almost completely destroyed.

"As a result of the attack, four people sought medical attention, including two children. All victims received assistance on the spot, and medical services and psychologists continue their work," Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, the State Emergency Service, police, medics, and representatives of the Red Cross are working at the scene. A heating point has been set up, and charitable organizations have been involved.

Russian attack on Bilohorodka community in Kyiv region: two dead, four wounded - OVA