09:19 AM • 3316 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 14255 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 26006 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 26241 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 35250 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 25409 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 40191 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34422 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28848 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26562 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
Zelenskyy held an energy meeting: named where the situation is most difficult and announced instructions for sky protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

President Zelenskyy held an energy meeting, discussing the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes and increasing the resilience of cities. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and their regions.

Zelenskyy held an energy meeting: named where the situation is most difficult and announced instructions for sky protection

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an energy meeting, stating that the most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and the respective regions, emphasized the urgent need to increase electricity imports and announced instructions for sky protection, writes UNN.

Held a special energy meeting. Reports on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes and implementing decisions that should add stability to our cities and communities

- the President noted on social media on Saturday.

Zelenskyy named three main areas of work:

  "First – I thank all repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, every energy company, all utility services that are really working now. The geography of work is all of Ukraine, there are relevant tasks in almost every region. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia and the region. After the night attack on the Kyiv region, there are additional challenges for Hostomel, Bucha, Irpin – all necessary services are involved. During the day, the situation in Odesa should also be corrected," the President said, adding that there were also reports on Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Poltava region, Dnipro region;
    "Second – I instructed to specifically address the issue in Kyiv regarding those houses that are still without heating. Unfortunately, there are discrepancies in reports from the city and government levels even regarding the number of such houses. The Ministry of Energy, all central government bodies must get involved as much as possible to help people," Zelenskyy said, expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for the prompt deployment of additional support points and the expansion of the 112 line;
      "Third – it is necessary to accelerate as much as possible the increase in electricity imports and the involvement of additional equipment from partners. All decisions for this are already in place, and the increase in imports must happen immediately," the President emphasized.

        There are separate instructions for the Minister of Defense of Ukraine regarding the work of the Air Force and sky protection. There will be decisions

        - Zelenskyy concluded.

        Number of regions have been switched to emergency power outages; new Russian attacks have caused blackouts in two regions17.01.26, 10:46 • 4120 views

        Julia Shramko

