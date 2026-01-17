Number of regions have been switched to emergency power outages; new Russian attacks have caused blackouts in two regions

Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to new Russian attacks, causing blackouts in Odesa and Kyiv regions, reported Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy on Saturday, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. - the company reported.

Details

As noted, previously published blackout schedules in regions where emergency outages were applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers, as indicated, are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

"Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the statement said.

Ukrainians were urged: if you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly.

In most regions of Ukraine, however, as noted by the Ministry of Energy, hourly outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry. And emergency outages in several regions are being applied "due to equipment overload in conditions of high consumption during frosts," the Ministry of Energy clarified.

Enemy shelling

According to the Ministry of Energy, the enemy once again attacked the country's energy infrastructure overnight.

As a result, there are blackouts for consumers in Odesa and Kyiv regions. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers, despite difficult weather conditions, as noted, are working and doing everything possible to power all subscribers as soon as possible.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the situation in the capital region remains the most difficult. In Kyiv and Kyiv region, distribution system operators are applying network restrictions. Previously published hourly blackout schedules are currently not in effect. A return to predicted hourly outages will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

In Odesa region, restoration work continues after the attack on the energy infrastructure. Network restrictions also continue to apply.

Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for a long time due to hostilities across the country. The situation here is the most difficult, as the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities.

Bad weather

Due to bad weather, 20 settlements in Kyiv region remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore damaged lines.