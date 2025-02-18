Zelenskyy calls Macron after emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43526 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68667 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104576 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72134 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116545 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100884 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113030 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116695 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152750 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109530 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83542 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50220 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77687 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35986 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104576 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116545 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152750 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143453 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175827 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35986 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77687 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134054 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135951 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164239 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris

Zelenskyy calls Macron after emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35533 views

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the French leader after an emergency meeting in Paris. The parties agreed that Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees, not a fragile ceasefire.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Europe and security guarantees for Ukraine with French leader Emmanuel Macron. This is stated in a post by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the X platform (formerly Twitter), UNN reports.

According to the President of Ukraine, the call took place after an emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris on February 17.

Emmanuel met with other European leaders. They discussed the global situation, the situation in Europe and, in particular, security guarantees for Ukraine

- the Head of State said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that they have a "common vision: there must be reliable, strong security guarantees" for Ukraine.

"Any other solution without such guarantees, such as a fragile ceasefire, will only be another deception on the part of Russia and a prelude to a new Russian war against Ukraine or other European countries," the Ukrainian leader wrote.

On Monday, February 17, an informal meeting of the heads of government of eight European countries on Ukraine took place in Paris . The meeting was attended by EU and NATO leaders, including Macron, Scholz, and other high-ranking officials.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the continuation of assistance to Ukraine in the logistics and humanitarian spheres. He emphasized the importance of investing in the security of Europe's eastern flank to effectively support Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for increased support for Ukraine to achieve a just peace. He emphasized the importance of preserving the principle of "peace through strength" and warned against reducing aid.

The President of the European Commission announced further support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the EU's defense. At a meeting in Paris, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Europe needs to rearm because of the threat from Russia. She emphasized the importance of preventing the spread of Russian aggression beyond Ukraine.

“In the near future": EU ambassadors plan to discuss providing Ukraine with 5 billion euros in military aid17.02.25, 21:40 • 34103 views

Contact us about advertising