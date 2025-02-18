Zelenskyy calls Macron after emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Europe and security guarantees for Ukraine with French leader Emmanuel Macron. This is stated in a post by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the X platform (formerly Twitter), UNN reports.

According to the President of Ukraine, the call took place after an emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris on February 17.

Emmanuel met with other European leaders. They discussed the global situation, the situation in Europe and, in particular, security guarantees for Ukraine - the Head of State said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that they have a "common vision: there must be reliable, strong security guarantees" for Ukraine.

"Any other solution without such guarantees, such as a fragile ceasefire, will only be another deception on the part of Russia and a prelude to a new Russian war against Ukraine or other European countries," the Ukrainian leader wrote.

On Monday, February 17, an informal meeting of the heads of government of eight European countries on Ukraine took place in Paris . The meeting was attended by EU and NATO leaders, including Macron, Scholz, and other high-ranking officials.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the continuation of assistance to Ukraine in the logistics and humanitarian spheres. He emphasized the importance of investing in the security of Europe's eastern flank to effectively support Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for increased support for Ukraine to achieve a just peace. He emphasized the importance of preserving the principle of "peace through strength" and warned against reducing aid.

The President of the European Commission announced further support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the EU's defense. At a meeting in Paris, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Europe needs to rearm because of the threat from Russia. She emphasized the importance of preventing the spread of Russian aggression beyond Ukraine.

