Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded former MP and current serviceman, Senior Lieutenant Oleh Lyashko, the Order "For Merit" of the III degree, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Presidential Office, Zelenskyy honored soldiers from unmanned systems units with state awards. The President presented the "Golden Star" orders to Heroes of Ukraine Oleh Huita and Yuriy Fedorenko.

Lieutenant Colonel Oleh Huit, commander of the 427th separate unmanned systems brigade "Rarog," participated in the ATO and defended Luhansk region at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. In the summer of 2022, he acquired the first drones and set up their operation in his platoon. In early 2023, he created a separate company of attack drones, which has now transformed into the 427th separate unmanned systems regiment. Its soldiers participated in battles for Bakhmut, Avdiivka, New York, and Chasiv Yar. Over the past nine months, approximately 12,000 targets have been hit under Oleh Huit's command.

Major Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th separate unmanned systems brigade "Achilles." He participated in the ATO, and since 2022, in the defense of Kyiv and battles in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. He was the first among commanders of Ukrainian Defense Forces units to organize the systematic use of unmanned aerial vehicles for aerial reconnaissance and to ensure the adjustment of artillery fire and other means of destruction. Since June 2025, the unit under Yuriy Fedorenko's command has hit over 30,000 enemy targets.

Additionally

The Head of State also awarded the Order "For Merit" of the III degree, the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Order of the III degree, the Order "For Courage" of the II and III degrees, and the "Personal Firearm" award to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Among those who received awards was former MP and now a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleh Lyashko.

More than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones, last year almost 820,000 Russian targets were hit - Zelenskyy