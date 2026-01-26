Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"

$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 14507 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 15416 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 21810 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 21263 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 35785 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 24454 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 47655 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22425 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41648 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 13886 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 20681 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 9134 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 6874 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo says04:25 PM • 7830 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 2846 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 6944 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 9226 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 13932 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 35007 views
Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded former MP, and now military serviceman, Oleh Lyashko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree. Also honored were soldiers of unmanned systems units, including Oleh Huita and Yuriy Fedorenko, who received the "Golden Star" Orders of Heroes of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded former MP and current serviceman, Senior Lieutenant Oleh Lyashko, the Order "For Merit" of the III degree, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Presidential Office, Zelenskyy honored soldiers from unmanned systems units with state awards. The President presented the "Golden Star" orders to Heroes of Ukraine Oleh Huita and Yuriy Fedorenko.

Lieutenant Colonel Oleh Huit, commander of the 427th separate unmanned systems brigade "Rarog," participated in the ATO and defended Luhansk region at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. In the summer of 2022, he acquired the first drones and set up their operation in his platoon. In early 2023, he created a separate company of attack drones, which has now transformed into the 427th separate unmanned systems regiment. Its soldiers participated in battles for Bakhmut, Avdiivka, New York, and Chasiv Yar. Over the past nine months, approximately 12,000 targets have been hit under Oleh Huit's command.

Major Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th separate unmanned systems brigade "Achilles." He participated in the ATO, and since 2022, in the defense of Kyiv and battles in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. He was the first among commanders of Ukrainian Defense Forces units to organize the systematic use of unmanned aerial vehicles for aerial reconnaissance and to ensure the adjustment of artillery fire and other means of destruction. Since June 2025, the unit under Yuriy Fedorenko's command has hit over 30,000 enemy targets.

Additionally

The Head of State also awarded the Order "For Merit" of the III degree, the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Order of the III degree, the Order "For Courage" of the II and III degrees, and the "Personal Firearm" award to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Among those who received awards was former MP and now a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleh Lyashko. 

More than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones, last year almost 820,000 Russian targets were hit - Zelenskyy26.01.26, 20:44 • 1648 views

Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bakhmut
Kyiv