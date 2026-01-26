More than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones, last year almost 820,000 Russian targets were hit - Zelenskyy

Last year, 819,737 enemy targets were hit by drones, most of which were of Ukrainian production. In December alone, the Defense Forces destroyed 35,000 Russian occupiers with drones. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the presentation of the initiative to assess the effectiveness of drone units "E-baly", reports UNN.

Today, more than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones. The absolute majority are domestic drones. It is very pleasant that these are Ukrainian-made drones. Last year alone, 819,737 targets were hit – specifically by drones. We clearly record every hit. And we also have points for each hit – you know this from personal experience. Our electronic points bonus system works to scale the results of defense. In December, our units achieved a result of 35,000 destroyed occupiers. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that in 10 years of war in Afghanistan, the Soviet army lost half as many as the Russians lost in one month of this war.

Here's the difference. Such a terrible war and here you are. You are truly heroes, you are truly great. Their propaganda can pretend that Russia is not concerned about such losses. But this is not about concern, in fact. This is practical. The task of Ukrainian units is to ensure such a level of destruction of the occupier when Russian losses become greater than the volume of replenishment they can send to the troops monthly. This is a realistic task. When it comes to 50,000 Russian losses per month – this is the optimal level. This task is difficult, of course, but nevertheless – this is the optimal level for Russia to start weighing what they are doing and what they are fighting for. - added Zelenskyy.

According to him, the task of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the task of our army, all the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine is to guarantee precisely this level of Russian losses. This can be done primarily with drones, of course, of all types.

But at the same time, we remember that the level of Russian losses cannot be the first and last key goal of our work with drones, our work with technologies. It is important to increase control of the space – in depth from the front. To destroy the enemy's logistics, its drone operators, and generally its strength as an occupier. It is important to continue to develop the direction of protection against Russian "Shaheds", other attack drones, and reconnaissance drones. There should be more interceptors. There should be more successful interceptions. It is necessary that the evolution of our interceptors does not lag behind the changes in Russian attack drones. Ukraine must maintain leadership and win in every cycle of technology development. Quickly respond to new challenges and – which is very important – predict the next stages of this, already clear, technological war. All these tasks are very difficult. - noted the President.

