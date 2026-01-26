More than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones, last year almost 820,000 Russian targets were hit - Zelenskyy

$43.140.03
05:23 PM • 2700 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 9464 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 12489 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 18595 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 19396 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 33616 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23704 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 45874 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22106 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41194 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Popular news
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 31185 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 38166 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEKJanuary 26, 10:52 AM • 27076 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11729 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 18909 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 1418 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 9478 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 33621 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 45879 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 38245 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 1530 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 5526 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 6278 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11780 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 34425 views
More than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones, last year almost 820,000 Russian targets were hit - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Last year, Ukrainian drones hit 819,737 enemy targets, most of which were domestically produced. In December, the Defense Forces destroyed 35,000 Russian occupiers with the help of drones.

More than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones, last year almost 820,000 Russian targets were hit - Zelenskyy

Last year, 819,737 enemy targets were hit by drones, most of which were of Ukrainian production. In December alone, the Defense Forces destroyed 35,000 Russian occupiers with drones. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the presentation of the initiative to assess the effectiveness of drone units "E-baly", reports UNN.

Today, more than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones. The absolute majority are domestic drones. It is very pleasant that these are Ukrainian-made drones. Last year alone, 819,737 targets were hit – specifically by drones. We clearly record every hit. And we also have points for each hit – you know this from personal experience. Our electronic points bonus system works to scale the results of defense. In December, our units achieved a result of 35,000 destroyed occupiers.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that in 10 years of war in Afghanistan, the Soviet army lost half as many as the Russians lost in one month of this war.

Here's the difference. Such a terrible war and here you are. You are truly heroes, you are truly great. Their propaganda can pretend that Russia is not concerned about such losses. But this is not about concern, in fact. This is practical. The task of Ukrainian units is to ensure such a level of destruction of the occupier when Russian losses become greater than the volume of replenishment they can send to the troops monthly. This is a realistic task. When it comes to 50,000 Russian losses per month – this is the optimal level. This task is difficult, of course, but nevertheless – this is the optimal level for Russia to start weighing what they are doing and what they are fighting for.

- added Zelenskyy.

According to him, the task of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the task of our army, all the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine is to guarantee precisely this level of Russian losses. This can be done primarily with drones, of course, of all types.

But at the same time, we remember that the level of Russian losses cannot be the first and last key goal of our work with drones, our work with technologies. It is important to increase control of the space – in depth from the front. To destroy the enemy's logistics, its drone operators, and generally its strength as an occupier. It is important to continue to develop the direction of protection against Russian "Shaheds", other attack drones, and reconnaissance drones. There should be more interceptors. There should be more successful interceptions. It is necessary that the evolution of our interceptors does not lag behind the changes in Russian attack drones. Ukraine must maintain leadership and win in every cycle of technology development. Quickly respond to new challenges and – which is very important – predict the next stages of this, already clear, technological war. All these tasks are very difficult.

- noted the President.

Mykhailo Fedorov, the new Minister of Defense, announced a radical reform of the Armed Forces. He plans to reorganize management, launch systems for drones and artillery, and share combat data with allies for AI training.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Afghanistan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine