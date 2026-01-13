$43.260.18
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 1306 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
08:22 AM • 9690 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 14600 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 27057 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 44429 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 34166 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 32805 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 54711 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22934 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23626 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Zelenskyy and Trump may meet next week in Davos - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with US President Donald Trump next week at the economic forum in Davos. Kyiv's G7 allies may also join the meeting to secure personal support for security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Trump may meet next week in Davos - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with US President Donald Trump next week at the economic forum in Davos. In addition, Kyiv's G7 allies may also join the meeting, UNN reports with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

According to media reports, Kyiv's G7 allies will meet with Donald Trump in Davos to secure his personal support for security guarantees for Ukraine after a ceasefire developed by his administration.

The leaders of Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as the President of the European Commission, plan to attend a scheduled meeting of leaders with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum next week.

- three officials familiar with the plans told the Financial Times.

The publication notes that discussions are currently underway regarding the details of the meeting, scheduled for next Wednesday, which may include other leaders of the so-called coalition of the willing — states supporting Ukraine. National security advisors of the coalition also plan to hold a separate meeting, officials said. The leaders' meeting in Davos will seek Trump's approval for agreements developed with his envoys on Ukraine and the commander of US defense forces in Europe in Paris last week, which are considered critical to ensuring that Russia does not resume the war after any ceasefire.

Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy12.01.26, 20:47 • 44437 views

However, European capitals are concerned about the extent of Trump's personal commitment to supporting Ukraine after a possible peace agreement with Russia, given several incidents over the past year where the US president made sharply pro-Russian statements regarding the conflict.

Trump's chief negotiator on Russia, Steve Witkoff, said after the Paris meeting that they had "basically finalized the security protocols," adding that they were "as strong as they can be."

"The President (Trump) is not backing down from his commitments," Witkoff added after the meeting. Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law and fellow Russia negotiator Jared Kushner, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be part of the US delegation to the WEF.

"Without the US, none of this will happen," said one European official involved in the negotiations, referring in particular to promises from the UK and France to send troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire. "It's unclear what Trump actually feels."

If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations09.01.26, 14:10 • 11160 views

Add

The media notes that the six leaders, along with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, would mark a record level of G7 participation in Davos. Trump's presence has brought geopolitics and the crucial role of the US in European security to the forefront of a meeting that was previously planned to focus more on artificial intelligence, new technologies, and other business topics.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had not planned to go to Davos, but his allies said he would reconsider his decision if Trump organized a meeting on Ukraine.

Negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and Europe on security guarantees for Ukraine after the conflict are part of broader US-led peace talks aimed at ending Russia's nearly four-year invasion of the country. Formal negotiations have not yet included trilateral discussions with Russia. It is unclear to what extent, if at all, the proposals being developed by Ukraine and its Western allies will be accepted by Moscow.

"It is very good that the Americans are involved, in particular, in verification and monitoring (of the ceasefire), as well as in providing an 'insurance' mechanism," von der Leyen told reporters on Sunday, speaking about the negotiations. "The security guarantees offered so far are substantial, reliable, and clearly defined."

"The peace plan and security guarantees are the result of complex negotiations and hard work by Ukrainians, the United States, Europe, and the coalition of the willing," she added.

Antonina Tumanova

