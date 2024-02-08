ukenru
Zelenskyy: 3135 Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity so far

Zelenskyy: 3135 Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity so far

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34470 views

President Zelenskiy announces that a total of 3,135 Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity, including 100 soldiers in the latest exchange, most of whom were defending Mariupol and Azovstal.

In total, 3135 Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity so far. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"...an exchange was made - another 100 of our soldiers returned home to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Soldiers and sergeants. Most of them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. Soldiers of the National Guard, the Border Guard Service, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, 3135 Ukrainians have already been released from Russian captivity," Zelensky said.

The President also thanked the team involved in the exchanges.

"To Kyrylo Budanov and everyone in the DIU who conducts the exchanges. Andriy Yermak and the team of the Office. Dmytro Usov and the entire Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War. Everyone involved, everyone who helps. Dmytro Lubinets and the Ombudsman's team. Ihor Klymenko and the team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Vasyl Malyuk and the SBU team. And, of course, my special gratitude to all our soldiers on the front line, to each unit that replenishes the exchange fund and captures Russian occupants. Everyone in their position ensures this common success, the success of Ukraine. It should be so," the Head of State added.

Zelensky emphasized that "we always remember our people in captivity - each and every one of them.

"We have to release everyone. We work for this every day. And I thank everyone in the world who helps us, in particular the United Arab Emirates, for supporting such exchanges," he summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 100 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.  In particular, during the 51st exchange, it was possible to release 84 Mariupol defenders (including 82 Azovstal defenders), while the rest performed combat missions in the Donetsk and Luhansk sectors.

