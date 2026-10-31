What is the situation with electricity in Kyiv and Dnipro - morning update

Russia continues its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and as of the morning of October 31, there are updates on the situation in Kyiv and Dnipro, reported by the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko and DTEK, UNN writes.

Kyiv

Energy workers and utility services worked throughout the night to eliminate the emergency situation that arose after three strikes hit one of the capital’s critical infrastructure facilities yesterday evening. At present, the water supply and wastewater systems are operating normally - Klitschko wrote.

On the evening of October 30, as a result of an enemy attack on energy infrastructure, some consumers in parts of Kyiv and the region were left without electricity, the Ministry of Energy reported .

DTEK reported overnight on October 31 that, due to the attack and damage to energy equipment, parts of Kyiv’s Obolonskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, and Podilskyi districts were without electricity.

As of the morning of October 31, the DTEK Kyiv Electrical Networks website states that "by order of NEC Ukrenergo, stabilization power outages are in effect on October 31."

As for the Kyiv region, as of the morning of October 31, the DTEK Kyiv Regional Electrical Networks website reported that, due to ongoing attacks and equipment damage, electricity supplies were unavailable in the Buchanskyi, Obukhivskyi, and Fastivskyi districts. Schedules are not in effect here.

Three strikes on a single critical infrastructure facility: part of Kyiv is without water and electricity

Dnipro

Dnipropetrovsk region: the enemy attacked energy facilities again. Energy equipment was seriously damaged in new attacks overnight. In particular, two facilities of DTEK Dnipro Electrical Networks were damaged. One of them was the facility where energy workers had spent nearly two days working on restoration. A significant part of Dnipro and Kamianske, as well as residents of the Dnipro and Novomoskovsk districts, remain without electricity - DTEK reported.

Energy workers throughout the region, the company noted, continue working at the damaged facilities as far as the security situation allows. "We are doing everything possible to restore electricity to homes as quickly as possible," DTEK said.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" warned of train delays from and to Dnipro due to Russian attacks

"More than a day of uninterrupted work—and energy workers restored electricity to most consumers who had been disconnected due to the massive Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. More than 200,000 subscribers in the Dnipro, Kamianske, and Novomoskovsk districts still remain without electricity. Repeated enemy strikes on energy infrastructure are complicating restoration efforts and causing new outages. Despite this, the crews continue to work," Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, added on social media on October 31.