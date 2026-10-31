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Three strikes on a single critical infrastructure facility: part of Kyiv is without water and electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2594 views

Russian UAVs struck Kyiv’s critical infrastructure three times. Some districts were left without water, and emergency repairs are ongoing.

Three strikes on a single critical infrastructure facility: part of Kyiv is without water and electricity

On the evening of Friday, October 30, the enemy struck one of the capital’s critical infrastructure facilities three times with UAVs. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, this caused water supply problems in the city; energy workers are currently working to restore power.

Later, Klitschko stated that the Obolonskyi district already had its water supply restored.

The Sviatoshynskyi, Podilskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts are still receiving water at reduced pressure. The left bank of the city, as well as the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts, are without water

- the mayor of Kyiv stated.

He added that emergency repair work is ongoing.

We remind you

On the evening of October 30, a Russian strike damaged Kyiv’s critical infrastructure. Parts of four districts were left without electricity.

Kyiv without power: how long will the capital be able to remain supplied with water during a prolonged blackout27.10.26, 20:01 • 23928 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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