Kyiv without power: how long will the capital be able to remain supplied with water during a prolonged blackout

The missile-and-drone strikes on Kyiv in October this year demonstrated the vulnerability not only of the capital’s energy system, but also of its water supply and wastewater systems. The vast majority of pumps supplying water to hundreds of thousands of apartment buildings in the city depend on the main power supply system. And just one prolonged emergency or stabilization power outage is enough for water to stop reaching Kyiv residents’ homes.

Whether Kyiv is equipped with backup systems to power the pumps, which areas of the city risk being left completely without water this winter, and whether the capital has an alternative to its centralized water pipeline was investigated by UNN.

Will Kyiv have water during a large-scale blackout?

At the beginning of October, the repeated loss of power at water-supply facilities in Kyiv caused a widespread drop in water pressure in the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv. Some buildings did not receive water at all. And in many high-rise buildings, residents could not use washing machines, dishwashers, or boilers because of the low pressure.

To determine whether such a scenario could recur in late autumn and winter, UNN contacted PJSC Kyivvodokanal for an explanation. The company explained that in the event of a large-scale power outage in Kyiv, water would not necessarily disappear from all buildings simultaneously. Generators would support some facilities, while artesian wells and water-pumping stations would serve as backup sources.

The company is taking all necessary measures to properly protect and operate critical infrastructure facilities under martial law in Ukraine. As of today, all water-supply facilities in the capital are operating normally - General Director Ihor Palamar responded to journalists’ inquiry.

How long can water supply operate without electricity?

The editorial team asked the company how long consumers would continue to receive water in the event of a complete or partial power outage. However, Kyivvodokanal did not provide any specific time frames.

Meanwhile, public-utilities experts explain that a water-supply system is a complex network of stations, pipelines, and pumps. It is not a single "reservoir" with a fixed supply of water, so its resilience depends on the scale of the accident, the possibility of switching to backup power, the availability of fuel for generators, and the preservation of pressure. In the event of a partial power outage, the water situation may differ substantially in various parts of the city.

In particular, in comments to Ukrainian media, Oleksandr Kravchenko, head of the Department of Water Supply and Wastewater Management at the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture, explained the operating principle of large pumping stations, saying that they consume as much electricity as an entire urban neighborhood. Therefore, if the network becomes completely empty, restoring water supply to remote consumers may take significantly longer than the power outage itself.

Generators and backup power: how protected is Kyiv’s system?

According to data from the Kyiv City Council, as of October 13, Kyivvodokanal had received 103 generators for use, with capacities ranging from 15 kW to 1 MW.

The company’s General Director Ihor Palamar, in turn, confirmed that approximately half of the water-supply system’s facilities had received backup power.

We are increasing the number of backup power sources; the delivery of additional high-capacity equipment is expected, and the technical possibilities for redistributing water between individual sections of the system are also being used - Palamar commented on preparations for winter of Kyiv’s water-supply system.

He also noted that in a difficult situation, artesian wells could provide Kyiv residents and visitors to the capital with drinking water. However, this would cover only minimum needs.

Returning to the issue of purchasing backup power sources, it should be emphasized that (according to information in the Prozorro system), in September 2026, contracts totaling UAH 615.64 million were signed to equip 13 facilities with backup power supplies. The deadline for completing the work is March 27, 2027.

In a letter received by UNN in response to its written inquiry, the enterprise did not specify the status of implementation of these contracts. In other words, signing contracts for the purchase and installation of generators is no guarantee that the equipment will operate throughout the winter and be able to power the pumps during prolonged blackouts.

Are all districts of Kyiv protected from power supply interruptions and guaranteed to retain water

Kyivvodokanal did not provide the editorial office with a list of districts that are guaranteed to retain water during a blackout. It cited the fact that disseminating information about critical infrastructure facilities could lead to disruptions in the provision of essential services and, in turn, result in negative consequences for Ukraine’s national security.

What will happen to the sewage system during a prolonged power outage

Another problem Kyiv residents will face during prolonged power outages is the stoppage of the sewage system. To understand the issue, it is worth recalling how sewage systems operate in high-rise buildings.

Some wastewater moves through pipes by gravity, but it is then pumped onward by sewage pumping stations. If the pumps stop for an extended period, wastewater may accumulate, networks may become overloaded, and localized accidents may occur. The risk depends on the duration of the shutdown and the possibility of activating backup power.

On October 13, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko assured Kyiv residents that the capital’s wastewater disposal system was equipped with backup power sources. Somewhat later, Kyivvodokanal confirmed that the pumps used to remove sewage were operating on generators. In particular, the enterprise’s statement said that four sewage pumping stations that had lost electricity due to Russian shelling of the capital continued operating thanks to generators.

However, experts view the situation skeptically and explain that operating on a generator is no guarantee of unlimited pump autonomy.

What Kyiv utility workers will do in the event of a total power outage

Ihor Palamar, CEO of Kyivvodokanal, assured UNN that he had developed scenarios for the operation of water supply stations during partial and total blackouts. They had even already been rehearsed during practical and command-and-staff exercises.

Thus, for local water supply and wastewater disposal zones, utility workers planned to use diesel generators. In addition, the enterprise’s facilities were equipped with points for filling containers with drinking water. If necessary, district state administrations are to deliver it to predesignated distribution locations.

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How Kyiv residents can prepare for possible water supply disruptions

Experts in the utilities sector warn Kyiv residents that even with city generators available, they should not count on an uninterrupted water supply.

People are advised to have at least 3 liters of drinking water and 11–12 liters of non-potable water per person per day. It is advisable to stock up for at least three days, storing drinking water separately from water for household needs.

Boreholes may serve as an alternative. According to data from the city authorities, more than 170 borehole complexes are currently operating in Kyiv, 154 of which, as of January 2026, had the ability to connect to a generator. However, here too, one should not assume that all 154 boreholes will be able to switch to a backup power source in time. Nor is it certain that they will be able to supply water of appropriate quality.

Therefore, the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Kyiv residents and visitors, in the absence of a centralized water supply, use bottled water, official water distribution points, and verified sources. If the water quality is in doubt, it should not be consumed without proper purification or disinfection.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN reported that water supply disruptions were possible in five districts of Kyiv due to reduced pressure.