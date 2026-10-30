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"Ukrzaliznytsia" warned of train delays from and to Dnipro due to Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Due to Russian attacks on the railway station and locomotives, trains from and to Dnipro may be delayed. Passengers are eligible for a 100%\r\nrefund of their tickets.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" warned of train delays from and to Dnipro due to Russian attacks

"Ukrzaliznytsia" warned passengers of significant delays to trains traveling from and to Dnipro due to ongoing Russian attacks on the railway station and locomotives. The company's press service reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Railway workers are doing everything possible to keep the trains running; however, the security situation may affect departure and arrival times. If an evacuation is announced while you are traveling by train, listen carefully to the instructions of the train crew and immediately move at least 200 meters away from the train. At railway stations, if an air raid alert is announced, immediately proceed to a shelter

- the statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia also suggested filing a claim for a ticket refund with 100% compensation if canceling a trip from or to Dnipro. This can be done via the link.

Let us remind you

Russian forces once again carried out strikes on the railway station in Dnipro. A fire broke out at the scene, and a woman was injured. Also, due to the ongoing attacks by the Russian Federation, there is no electricity in the city and the region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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