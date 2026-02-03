What is the heating situation in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and Dnipro: update from the Deputy Prime Minister

After the Russian attack in Kyiv, 1176 buildings are without heat, in the Kyiv region, heat supply is operating normally, work is underway to restore heating in certain areas of Kharkiv and Dnipro, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, citing updated data after an energy meeting with the President of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the enemy once again attacked heat and power generation facilities - thermal power plants and critical infrastructure that provides heat to the homes of millions of people. The strikes are carried out when the temperature drops below zero - and heat becomes a matter of basic survival," Kuleba wrote on social media.

According to him, "under attack are the energy infrastructure of Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Sumy regions."

Kyiv

"In the capital, due to shelling, residents of more than 1176 buildings remain without heat," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to him, 229 emergency recovery teams are working on the ground, 119 of which are additional teams from Ukrzaliznytsia and specialists from other regions. "Today, we also expect the arrival of urgently engaged teams of welders and plumbers," Kuleba said.

Kyiv region

"In the Kyiv region, heat supply is operating normally. Even in the absence of electricity, boiler houses of the housing stock and social sphere are provided with backup power - stationary and mobile generators, including for the operation of wells in communities," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Kharkiv and Dnipro

"Restoration work is underway to restore heating in certain areas of Kharkiv and Dnipro," Kuleba said.

Situation with water and other issues

"Water supply and sewerage after the attacks in all regions are working stably," Kuleba said.

In the affected communities, according to him, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed - people can warm up and charge their gadgets.

"This is not a random choice of targets. This is a deliberate tactic - to leave civilians without heat, water, and light during frosts. This is what genocide looks like: when the aggressor state deliberately creates conditions incompatible with normal life," Kuleba emphasized.

