"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 3008 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
09:22 AM • 13200 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 24007 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 24862 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 25143 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 27323 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 33120 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 42240 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28517 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
Publications
Exclusives
What is the heating situation in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and Dnipro: update from the Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Due to Russian shelling, over 1176 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, while in the Kyiv region, heat supply is operating normally. In Kharkiv and Dnipro, restoration work to return heating is ongoing.

What is the heating situation in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and Dnipro: update from the Deputy Prime Minister

After the Russian attack in Kyiv, 1176 buildings are without heat, in the Kyiv region, heat supply is operating normally, work is underway to restore heating in certain areas of Kharkiv and Dnipro, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, citing updated data after an energy meeting with the President of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the enemy once again attacked heat and power generation facilities - thermal power plants and critical infrastructure that provides heat to the homes of millions of people. The strikes are carried out when the temperature drops below zero - and heat becomes a matter of basic survival," Kuleba wrote on social media.

According to him, "under attack are the energy infrastructure of Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Sumy regions."

Kyiv

"In the capital, due to shelling, residents of more than 1176 buildings remain without heat," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to him, 229 emergency recovery teams are working on the ground, 119 of which are additional teams from Ukrzaliznytsia and specialists from other regions. "Today, we also expect the arrival of urgently engaged teams of welders and plumbers," Kuleba said.

Kyiv region

"In the Kyiv region, heat supply is operating normally. Even in the absence of electricity, boiler houses of the housing stock and social sphere are provided with backup power - stationary and mobile generators, including for the operation of wells in communities," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Kharkiv and Dnipro

"Restoration work is underway to restore heating in certain areas of Kharkiv and Dnipro," Kuleba said.

Situation with water and other issues

"Water supply and sewerage after the attacks in all regions are working stably," Kuleba said.

In the affected communities, according to him, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed - people can warm up and charge their gadgets.

"This is not a random choice of targets. This is a deliberate tactic - to leave civilians without heat, water, and light during frosts. This is what genocide looks like: when the aggressor state deliberately creates conditions incompatible with normal life," Kuleba emphasized.

"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted03.02.26, 13:49 • 1960 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
