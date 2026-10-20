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What is celebrated on October 20 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In Ukraine, Breast Cancer Awareness Day is observed, while around the world, Statistics Day, World Osteoporosis Day, and International Chefs Day are marked. The faithful honor Saint Artemius.

What is celebrated on October 20 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 20, Ukraine observes the All-Ukrainian Day of the Fight Against Breast Cancer, while around the world, under the auspices of the UN and international organizations, World Statistics Day, World Osteoporosis Day, and International Chefs Day are observed.

According to the new calendar, the church calendar honors Saint Hieromartyr Artemius, while according to the old calendar, it commemorates Saints Sergius and Bacchus the Martyrs, writes UNN.

World Statistics Day

An official international UN date established by the United Nations Statistical Commission and observed for the first time in 2010. By decision of the UN, the date is observed once every five years, beginning in 2010; however, national statistical agencies around the world hold thematic events every year on October 20.

The day highlights the crucial role of reliable, objective, and high-quality data in government decision-making, the development of economic reforms, and ensuring transparency in society.

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World Osteoporosis Day

A global observance established in 1996 by the National Osteoporosis Society of the United Kingdom with the support of the European Commission and later endorsed by the World Health Organization and the International Osteoporosis Foundation.

The event seeks to raise public awareness of the "silent epidemic"—a systemic disease of the skeleton that leads to reduced bone density and an increased risk of fractures—and also promotes a balanced diet enriched with calcium and vitamin D, as well as regular physical activity.

International Chefs Day

Established in 2004 at the initiative of the World Association of Chefs' Societies, which brings together more than 10 million professional chefs from around the world.

The event is dedicated to promoting culinary excellence, preserving national gastronomic traditions, teaching children the basics of healthy nutrition, and charitable initiatives during which chefs prepare meals for orphanages and socially vulnerable groups.

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International Day of the Air Traffic Controller

A professional observance for air traffic controllers and air traffic management specialists. The date was chosen to commemorate October 20, 1961, when the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations was founded in Amsterdam.

The observance draws attention to the great responsibility, psycho-emotional strain, and exceptional professionalism of controllers, who ensure around the clock the safety and regularity of flights by thousands of civilian and military aircraft in the planet's airspace.

All-Ukrainian Day of the Fight Against Breast Cancer

An official national observance established by Decree No. 42/2005 of the President of Ukraine dated January 17, 2005.

The event forms an integral part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month worldwide and aims to unite the efforts of government bodies, medical institutions, and public organizations to expand free screening programs, introduce modern diagnostic protocols, and remind every Ukrainian woman of the critical importance of undergoing an annual mammogram or ultrasound examination.

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According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers honor the memory of Saint Artemius the Great Martyr of Antioch—a prominent Roman military commander and duke of Egypt during the reign of Emperor Constantine the Great.

When Emperor Julian the Apostate came to power and renewed the persecution of Christians, Artemius openly denounced the emperor for paganism and heresy. For this, the saint was subjected to severe torture, imprisoned, and executed by beheading in 362.

 According to the old calendar, believers honor the memory of Saints Sergius and Bacchus the Martyrs—high-ranking soldiers and noble dignitaries at the court of Emperor Maximian Galerius.

Having professed their Christian faith, they refused to take part in a pagan sacrifice, after which they were stripped of their military ranks, dressed in women's clothing as a mockery, and sent to stand trial in Syria, where, after brutal torture, Bacchus was beaten to death with whips, while Sergius was executed with a sword.

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Oleksandra Mesenko

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