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In the United States, a new breast cancer pill was approved despite the FDA experts’ previous doubts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2448 views

The FDA has allowed AstraZeneca to sell Etcamah to female patients with a specific mutation. The drug may delay disease progression by more than 6 months.

In the United States, a new breast cancer pill was approved despite the FDA experts’ previous doubts

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to AstraZeneca’s camizestrant for the treatment of a certain form of metastatic breast cancer. Earlier, an FDA advisory group voted against the drug, finding no “meaningful benefit” for patients. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The drug will be marketed under the brand name Etcamah. It can be used together with other anticancer drugs in patients with a specific mutation that may arise during endocrine therapy.

Before being prescribed Etcamah, patients will need to undergo an FDA-approved test to confirm the presence of the relevant mutation.

The drug may slow the progression of the disease

Etcamah acts as hormone therapy, blocking estrogen’s effect on cancer cells and preventing their growth. According to AstraZeneca, the drug can delay disease progression by more than 6 months.

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Earlier, the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee opposed approval of camizestrant, but the agency ultimately decided to allow its use.

AstraZeneca expects that annual sales of the drug could exceed $5 billion in the long term. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are more cautious, estimating sales of approximately $2.3 billion in 2032.

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Stepan Haftko

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