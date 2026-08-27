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The United States has approved pills for metastatic pancreatic cancer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The FDA has approved Rasonque for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. A 30-day course costs $39,800 in the United States.

The United States has approved pills for metastatic pancreatic cancer

On August 26, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Revolution Medicines’ Rasonque for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The drug is taken once a day in tablet form. It will be prescribed to patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer who have already received prior treatment or cannot undergo combination chemotherapy.

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Rasonque blocks several forms of the RAS protein, which promotes tumor growth. In a large clinical trial, the drug demonstrated a doubling of survival rates among patients with an advanced form of the disease.

The FDA reviewed the drug through an accelerated procedure that reduces the standard review period from 10–12 months to one or two months. Before final approval, the regulator also allowed seriously ill patients to receive Rasonque through an expanded-access program.

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Revolution Medicines set the price of the drug in the United States at $39,800 for a 30-day supply. The company also announced that it would provide financial assistance to patients.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets forecast that U.S. sales of the drug could amount to $28 million in the third quarter and $148 million in the fourth. In the long term, annual global sales of Rasonque could reach $11.5 billion.

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Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
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