WHO updates its assessment of cannabis risks for the first time in ten years

The World Health Organization (WHO) has presented its first updated review of the consequences of the nonmedical use of cannabis since 2016. Over the past ten years, the situation has changed so significantly that, according to experts, the previous conclusions no longer reflect reality, the UN reported, UNN writes.

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New varieties, new methods of use, changes in legislation, and the growing volume of scientific data have forced experts to reconsider approaches to risk assessment.

Cannabis remains the most widely used psychoactive substance in the world — about 250 million people used it in 2024. "Since the previous report was published, there have been significant changes in the composition of cannabis products, policies, and research," the document says.

The organization recalls that in 2020, following a WHO recommendation, the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs removed cannabis from the most strictly controlled category, facilitating scientific research. However, this does not mean that the substance has become safe. On the contrary, as reported, new data show an increase in risks, especially for adolescents and young adults.

The WHO records an increase in the number of people seeking treatment for cannabis use disorders. Experts emphasize that modern products often contain significantly higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive component of cannabis, than they did ten years ago, intensifying both short- and long-term negative effects.

Short-term consequences, as noted, include impaired perception, attention, and coordination, which increases the risk of injuries, especially on the roads. The document also describes cases of panic attacks, hallucinations, and visits for emergency medical care.

Long-term effects, as stated, are even more dangerous. Regular use can lead to dependence, and the risk of developing it is approximately one in ten among those who have ever used cannabis. The document emphasizes that dependence is accompanied by tolerance, withdrawal syndrome, and reduced control over use.

The report pays particular attention to adolescents: regular use at a young age is associated with impaired cognitive development, an increased risk of psychosis, and depressive disorders. The WHO notes that new research confirms a link between cannabis use and an increased likelihood of psychotic episodes, especially among people with a genetic predisposition.

The updated review also addresses the physical consequences of cannabis use, ranging from respiratory problems to cardiovascular risks. The document concludes: "Smoking cannabis may trigger coronary problems in young people who are, in principle, at low risk."

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