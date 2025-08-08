Special operation “Gentlemen”: law enforcement officers found over 50 kg of cannabis in 20 regions of Ukraine

Law enforcement agencies have reported on the results of the first stage of the special operation "Gentlemen," aimed at combating drugs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The operation covered 20 regions of Ukraine: 130 searches were conducted, 4 underground drug laboratories were found and liquidated, and 14 suspicions were announced. The measures were carried out from March 5-6, 2025: law enforcement officers destroyed over 21,000 bushes of drug-containing plants (cannabis and opium poppy), and seized 57 kg of cannabis, 8 cars, weapons, explosives, and cash totaling UAH 425,000.

As the investigation established, the criminals could have produced about 4.2 tons of finished drug products from the seized raw materials. This amounts to approximately 4.2 million doses – at illegal market prices, this is over 200 million hryvnias.

9 people were detained, and 14 more received suspicions under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2, 3 of Art. 307 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues);

Part 2 of Art. 310 (Sowing or cultivating opium poppy or hemp).

They may face imprisonment for a term of three to twelve years with confiscation of property.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Polish and Ukrainian law enforcement officers conducted a large-scale international special operation to eliminate a transnational organized criminal group. Its members were engaged in the production and sale of synthetic drugs on an industrial scale.