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Ukraine simplifies medicine storage rules due to Russian strikes on warehouses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Pharmaceutical companies have been allowed to use additional warehouse facilities during martial law. This is intended to disperse medicine stocks.

Ukraine simplifies medicine storage rules due to Russian strikes on warehouses

The government has simplified the rules for storing medicines for the duration of martial law.  Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the prime minister, pharmaceutical companies will be able to use additional storage facilities to store medicines. 

The decision is necessary because of continuous Russian strikes on warehouses and logistics facilities. Companies will be able to disperse medicine stocks and be more flexible in terms of logistics 

- Koretskyi reported.

Businesses will be given priority access to available premises to disperse warehousing capacity — Koretskyi05.08.26, 22:19 • 2680 views

Antonina Tumanova

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Martial law
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