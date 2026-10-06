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Russia is preparing new unmanned aerial vehicles for strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure — ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

ISW forecasts the deployment by Russia of more resilient attack drones in the autumn and winter. They may be used against the energy sector, logistics, and railways.

Russia is preparing new unmanned aerial vehicles for strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure — ISW

Russia is deploying new adapted drones designed to maximize damage to Ukrainian infrastructure and frontline areas before Ukraine can implement effective countermeasures on a large scale. This is stated in an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian developers continue to actively expand the capabilities of drones used by Russian forces, including by increasing production, improving their speed and maneuverability, and diversifying launch platforms.

Russia may seek to deploy new, more resilient and dangerous variants of its strike drones before Ukraine can develop effective countermeasures, in order to further degrade Ukrainian energy infrastructure and logistics in the autumn, ahead of what will likely be a brutal strike campaign next winter

- analysts assess.

They point out that Russia has successfully used jet-powered drones to degrade Ukraine’s railway infrastructure and rolling stock.

"Adaptations to Russian drones, including expanded production and improved speed and maneuverability, allow Russian forces to conduct effective and expanded strikes against Ukrainian railway infrastructure, and Russia will likely seek to escalate this campaign as it deploys new adapted drones in the autumn and winter," ISW concludes.

Recall

Ukraine’s battlefield successes in 2026 are likely forcing Vladimir Putin to revise his initial strategy for achieving victory in the war. The Kremlin is increasingly relying on large-scale strikes against Ukrainian energy and critical infrastructure in winter, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War

Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario05.10.26, 18:28 • 31010 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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