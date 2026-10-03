The Judicial Department under the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation has classified part of the 2025 statistics on those convicted under articles used for political persecution, as well as crimes committed by Russian law enforcement personnel. Verstka drew attention to the changes in the publicly available data, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The section on "crimes against the foundations of the constitutional order and state security" has completely disappeared from the published statistics.

In particular, the Russian authorities no longer disclose the number of cases involving "high treason," disclosure of state secrets, sabotage, "organizing an extremist community," and "discrediting" the army.

Crimes committed by law enforcement personnel also concealed

At the same time, the documents show that during 2025, 90 people were convicted under the article concerning the dissemination of so-called "fake news" about the Russian army.

About 7,000 Ukrainians are in Russian prisons - Zelenskyy

Russia has also stopped publishing statistics on administrative cases involving "discrediting" the army, "inciting hatred," calls for separatism, and violations of the rules governing the activities of so-called "foreign agents."

Information about crimes committed by Russian military personnel, judges, prosecutors, investigators, police officers, and employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service was separately removed from the public reports.

Lukashenko released only 25 political prisoners instead of the several hundred expected by the US