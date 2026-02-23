About seven thousand Ukrainian citizens are currently held in Russian prisons, where they are treated more harshly than political prisoners from other countries. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Belarusian independent media "Zerkalo", an excerpt of which he shared on social networks, UNN reports.

About 7,000 Ukrainians are in Russian prisons - Zelenskyy noted.

Details

According to the Head of State, prison regimes in Russia and Belarus are virtually indistinguishable.

"I do not believe that Russian prisons are any different from Belarusian prisons. These are the same regimes, with hatred for people. The only difference is that Belarusians are imprisoned in Belarus, and Ukrainians are imprisoned in Russia. And they treat Ukrainians more harshly than those political prisoners who are citizens of other states," Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that the process of freeing people from imprisonment is extremely difficult and always requires agreements and exchanges. He also confirmed Ukraine's readiness to assist in the release of Belarusian political prisoners.

"We can negotiate with the Americans about Lukashenka. We are ready to help, and we did help when the Americans negotiated with Lukashenka: we provided our territory, transport, medical care for those Belarusian political prisoners who were released," the Head of State said.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to continue providing any possible assistance, but the release of people from prisons always requires complex negotiations and the search for appropriate exchange mechanisms.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Donald Trump's words about a "dictator." Zelenskyy denied the accusations, emphasizing that he is not a dictator and did not start the war.