Warsaw debunks Russian fake news about reselling Polish generators in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs debunked Russian fake news about Ukrainians reselling Polish generators, calling it disinformation. The ministry emphasized that the aid is controlled and intended for civilians.

Warsaw debunks Russian fake news about reselling Polish generators in Ukraine

The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs refuted a fake about Ukrainians reselling Polish generators, calling it a "classic Russian disinformation operation" and emphasized that the aid is controlled and intended for civilians. The department reported this on the X social network, writes UNN.

Attention: disinformation about "Polish generators on Ukrainian online classifieds sites". Don't let Russian propaganda deceive you. If you see posts with screenshots: "Polish generators from EU aid are for sale! Bandera followers are acting big!" - this is a textbook Russian disinformation operation

- the post says.

As the ministry stated, the fact is that Poland sends generators and heaters to Ukraine so that civilians suffering from Russian attacks have electricity and heat. At the same time, the transportation of equipment to the end user and its use are controlled. It is emphasized that in case of improper use of the provided equipment, it can be returned.

The Polish agency emphasized that the purpose of the spread fakes is "to sow hatred towards Ukrainians, undermine Polish aid, and quarrel allies."

The troll pretends to be a Polish patriot to make you believe: "it's not worth helping, because we are being robbed!". We will not allow ourselves to be quarreled. We support Ukraine, because it is about our common freedom

- emphasized the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Poland.

Recall

The charity event "Warmth from Poland for Kyiv" raised over 15 million hryvnias in three days. The funds went to the purchase of generators for homes and hospitals in Kyiv.

Olga Rozgon

