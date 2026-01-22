$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:05 PM • 264 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 2734 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 7412 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 11237 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 13407 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 15576 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 28253 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15287 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 15871 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18239 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A story of love, loyalty, and strength of spirit: a severely wounded soldier married his girlfriend at the Shalimov CenterPhotoJanuary 22, 08:25 AM • 7012 views
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced detailsJanuary 22, 09:30 AM • 6042 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 19446 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with Putin01:45 PM • 4542 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 10578 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 2484 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 10579 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 28252 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 19448 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 74577 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 184 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 25225 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 22164 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 24677 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 65737 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Tesla Model Y
NASAMS

Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The driver of the Košice-Svaliava regular bus tried to break through the border in Uzhhorod to avoid detention. The 49-year-old man was wanted and fled to Slovakia, leaving the bus.

Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia

The driver of the regular bus "Košice-Svalyava" tried to break through the border at the "Uzhhorod" checkpoint and return to Slovakia, as it turned out during a document check that he was wanted. The man almost hit a border guard, and when he realized that he would not be able to continue driving the bus, he left it and ran towards Slovakia, UNN reports with reference to the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service.

Details

According to border guards, the regular bus service "Košice-Svalyava" was heading to enter Ukraine through the "Uzhhorod" checkpoint. During a document check, the border patrol found that the driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old citizen of Ukraine, was wanted in the state electronic register "Oberih".

Fearing detention, the driver returned to the bus, turned it around and sped towards the border.

The border patrol tried to stop the vehicle, but the man did not react to the lawful demands of the serviceman and attempted to run him over. Since such actions endangered the life of the border guard, he was forced to stop his actions. At the same time, the border guards promptly used means to forcibly stop vehicles at the exit from the checkpoint. Thanks to their quick reaction, they managed to prevent the bus from breaking through the border and save their lives.

- the message says.

The State Border Guard Service added that the driver realized that he would not be able to continue driving the bus, left it and ran towards Slovakia. All his documents remained on the territory of Ukraine.

The driver's actions were dangerous not only for the servicemen, but also for the people who were crossing the border at that time. The National Police employees have been informed about this fact. The Border Police of Slovakia has also been informed about the incident.

- the border guards summarized.

Range Rover driver injured border guard during attempted border breach - SBGS11.01.26, 12:55 • 4892 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Slovakia
Ukraine