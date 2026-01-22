Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia

The driver of the regular bus "Košice-Svalyava" tried to break through the border at the "Uzhhorod" checkpoint and return to Slovakia, as it turned out during a document check that he was wanted. The man almost hit a border guard, and when he realized that he would not be able to continue driving the bus, he left it and ran towards Slovakia, UNN reports with reference to the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service.

Details

According to border guards, the regular bus service "Košice-Svalyava" was heading to enter Ukraine through the "Uzhhorod" checkpoint. During a document check, the border patrol found that the driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old citizen of Ukraine, was wanted in the state electronic register "Oberih".

Fearing detention, the driver returned to the bus, turned it around and sped towards the border.

The border patrol tried to stop the vehicle, but the man did not react to the lawful demands of the serviceman and attempted to run him over. Since such actions endangered the life of the border guard, he was forced to stop his actions. At the same time, the border guards promptly used means to forcibly stop vehicles at the exit from the checkpoint. Thanks to their quick reaction, they managed to prevent the bus from breaking through the border and save their lives. - the message says.

The State Border Guard Service added that the driver realized that he would not be able to continue driving the bus, left it and ran towards Slovakia. All his documents remained on the territory of Ukraine.

The driver's actions were dangerous not only for the servicemen, but also for the people who were crossing the border at that time. The National Police employees have been informed about this fact. The Border Police of Slovakia has also been informed about the incident. - the border guards summarized.

