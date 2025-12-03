Ukrainian military continues to control part of Pokrovsk - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to control part of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Part of the city of Pokrovsk is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces – he stated.

Additionally

The command of the 3rd Army Corps refuted the lies of the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, about an alleged "breakthrough" in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

Also, the 11th Army Corps refuted Russian statements about the alleged "capture of Klynove." They noted that such information dumps are part of regular Russian propaganda practices that have been ongoing since the beginning of the war against Ukraine.

In addition, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine refuted false Russian statements about alleged "full control" over both banks of the Oskil River in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

The CPD also stated that Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction failed.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 2 refuted another Russian lie about the alleged capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk.