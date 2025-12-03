$42.330.01
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talks
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
Ukrainian military continues to control part of Pokrovsk - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces maintain control over part of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. This information was confirmed by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Ukrainian military continues to control part of Pokrovsk - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to control part of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Part of the city of Pokrovsk is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces

– he stated.

Additionally

The command of the 3rd Army Corps refuted the lies of the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, about an alleged "breakthrough" in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

Also, the 11th Army Corps refuted Russian statements about the alleged "capture of Klynove." They noted that such information dumps are part of regular Russian propaganda practices that have been ongoing since the beginning of the war against Ukraine.

In addition, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine refuted false Russian statements about alleged "full control" over both banks of the Oskil River in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

The CPD also stated that Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction failed.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 2 refuted another Russian lie about the alleged capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk.

Yevhen Ustimenko

