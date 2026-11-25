French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot defended Ukraine after Russian vessels were hit off the coast of Libya. According to him, Kyiv is exercising its absolute right to self-defense amid Russian aggression. Arab News reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

Speaking on TF1 television on Wednesday, November 25, the head of French diplomacy urged people to put themselves in the place of Ukrainians who face Russian shelling every day, including strikes on civilian, energy and transport infrastructure. According to Barrot, Ukraine is exercising its “absolute right to self-defense.”

The minister also held Russia responsible for expanding the geography of the conflict and accused the Kremlin of attempts to undermine the unity of European countries. In addition, Barrot urged Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to abandon his colonial and imperial ambitions.

The day before, France’s Minister Delegate for Armed Forces Affairs Alice Rufo also positively assessed the results of the Ukrainian operation, calling it a military success. At the same time, during a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed concern over the possible spread of the war to the Mediterranean region and stressed the need to respect Libya’s territorial integrity.

For its part, the Ukrainian side stated that its actions comply with the right to self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter and stressed that Kyiv does not intend to drag Libya into the war.

Let us recall

On November 23, Ukraine confirmed conducting an operation against two Russian vessels near Libya. According to the Ukrainian side, the operation sank the Russian military corvette "Mercury" and damaged the cargo vessel Angara, which Russia, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, used to transport weapons.