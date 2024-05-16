Turkey supports Georgia's integration into the EU and NATO amid protests against the law on "foreign agents"

Turkey remains committed to Georgia's integration into the EU and NATO and hopes that the current events in the country will be resolved in favor of the Georgian people. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a briefing with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Ankara, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"I have expressed my continued support for Georgia's integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions. I was very pleased that you shared your views on the current events in Georgia. We in Turkey believe that these events in Georgia will be resolved in the best interests of the Georgian people," Erdogan said.

Tens of thousands of people protest again in Georgia against the law on "foreign agents"

The Turkish president noted that Kobakhidze shared his views on the events. At the same time, he did not directly mention the protests over the law on foreign agents.

"I familiarized Mr. President with information about the processes that will take place in our country from different perspectives. We also discussed the processes taking place in the Middle East," Kobakhidze said.

According to him, the meeting paid special attention to the development of cooperation in the areas of trade, energy and transit function.

EU to freeze Georgia's membership bid if 'foreign agents' law passed - FT

Erdogan hopes that the trade turnover between Georgia and Turkey will reach $5 billion a year.

"I believe that we have the potential to approach this mark very soon and fully realize our business opportunities," he emphasized.

The Turkish President assured that Turkey is also ready to participate in Georgia's largest projects. "In the construction of airports, ports, in the energy sector, in the construction of power lines." In addition, Ankara expressed a desire to cooperate in the security sector.

Georgian President assures that she will veto the law on foreign agents

At the end of the meeting, Kobakhidze invited Erdogan to pay an official visit to Tbilisi. The Georgian prime minister called him "a true leader of the republic who firmly defends the national interests of the Turkish people.

"Your leadership is a model for all of us," Kobakhidze emphasized.

The Georgian Prime Minister left for Turkey on an official visit on May 16. He is joined in Ankara by the ministers of economy, defense, foreign affairs, education, and education.

Recall

On May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents" amid protests, which drew Western criticism for undermining democracy.