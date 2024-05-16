Turkey supports Georgia's integration into the EU and NATO amid protests against the law on "foreign agents"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83603 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150678 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154671 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250835 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174238 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165487 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226162 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33940 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32202 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66205 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34482 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60351 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250831 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226161 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212218 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237946 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224718 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83585 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60351 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66205 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113004 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113891 views
Turkey supports Georgia's integration into the EU and NATO amid protests against the law on "foreign agents"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46484 views

Turkey remains committed to Georgia's integration into the EU and NATO, hoping that the current events in the country will be resolved in favor of the Georgian people, as Turkish President Erdogan stated during the Georgian Prime Minister's visit to Ankara.

Turkey remains committed to Georgia's integration into the EU and NATO and hopes that the current events in the country will be resolved in favor of the Georgian people. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a briefing with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Ankara, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"I have expressed my continued support for Georgia's integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions. I was very pleased that you shared your views on the current events in Georgia. We in Turkey believe that these events in Georgia will be resolved in the best interests of the Georgian people," Erdogan said.

Tens of thousands of people protest again in Georgia against the law on "foreign agents"16.05.24, 09:52 • 98473 views

The Turkish president noted that Kobakhidze shared his views on the events. At the same time, he did not directly mention the protests over the law on foreign agents.

"I familiarized Mr. President with information about the processes that will take place in our country from different perspectives. We also discussed the processes taking place in the Middle East," Kobakhidze said.

According to him, the meeting paid special attention to the development of cooperation in the areas of trade, energy and transit function.

EU to freeze Georgia's membership bid if 'foreign agents' law passed - FT16.05.24, 10:49 • 30623 views

Erdogan hopes that the trade turnover between Georgia and Turkey will reach $5 billion a year.

"I believe that we have the potential to approach this mark very soon and fully realize our business opportunities," he emphasized.

The Turkish President assured that Turkey is also ready to participate in Georgia's largest projects. "In the construction of airports, ports, in the energy sector, in the construction of power lines." In addition, Ankara expressed a desire to cooperate in the security sector.

Georgian President assures that she will veto the law on foreign agents15.05.24, 22:05 • 49233 views

At the end of the meeting, Kobakhidze invited Erdogan to pay an official visit to Tbilisi. The Georgian prime minister called him "a true leader of the republic who firmly defends the national interests of the Turkish people.

"Your leadership is a model for all of us," Kobakhidze emphasized.

The Georgian Prime Minister left for Turkey on an official visit on May 16. He is joined in Ankara by the ministers of economy, defense, foreign affairs, education, and education.

Recall

On May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents" amid protests, which drew Western criticism for undermining democracy.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
irakli-kobakhidzeIrakli Kobakhidze
natoNATO
tbilisiTbilisi
european-unionEuropean Union
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
ankaraAnkara
turkeyTurkey
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising