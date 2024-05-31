ukenru
The initiators of the case against ex-minister Solsky did not find documents that would confirm the version of NABU

The initiators of the case against ex-minister Solsky did not find documents that would confirm the version of NABU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 162763 views

The initiators of the case against ex-minister Solsky did not find documents confirming that the state-owned enterprises Iskra and Nadezhda used the land that Gosgeokadastr later shared between the ATO participants.

State-owned enterprises "Iskra" and "Nadezhda" used the land "from early times" and no one checked their documents, and when they started looking for them later, they were not found. This was stated in an interview with UNN by the director of the Institute of Agriculture of the North-East Viktor Kabanets.

According to him,"Iskra "and "Nadezhda" used the land "from early times", but "people did not reach the hands" to issue documents. When the relevant documentation for land plots used by state-owned enterprises was demanded by law enforcement officers, courts and Gosgeokadastr, they began to search for them.

We started looking for these documents. The first place we looked for them was in the enterprises themselves, in safes and accounting departments. This venture did not end in success. We searched in the district archives, in the archives of the Romensky district, also without success. We searched in the regional archive – or rather, we applied in writing to Gosgeokadastr – they never gave us an answer, or there were answers about nothing, or that they do not have such materials

- said Viktor Kabanets.

He added that it was possible to find only certain indirect references to some documents, but there were no constituent documents on land relations.

Later, the specified land plots were distributed by Gosgeokadastr between the participants of the Anti-Terrorist Operation.

At the same time, the director of the Institute noted that due to the lack of funding from the state, enterprises cannot work without any errors or violations.

If we were given everything that we want and what we need, а and so there is no funding, nothing – how can we work without violations? To date, I think you will not name a single enterprise – whether state – owned or not-that has absolutely no errors in economic activity. Today we need a vaccine for cattle (cattle), we need to look for it, for this there are managers who solved this issue. In the legal field, well, perhaps with certain errors

- said Kabanets.

Recall

Former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky was suspected by NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors  of allegedly organizing a scheme to seize naan land with an area of 2,500 hectares.

Solsky himself says that the circumstances of seven years ago, which are mentioned in this case, relate to the period of his legal activity, when he helped participants of the anti-terrorist operation to get land plots. His defenders claim that Selsky did not get any benefit from this.

In 2019, the Supreme Court put the final point in the judicial red tape regarding the mentioned disputed plots. The decision of the panel of judges of the Cassation economic Court confirmed the decisions of the courts of previous instances that the state enterprise "Iskra" and the state enterprise "Nadezhda" of the National Agrarian Academy of Sciences do not have state acts on the right to permanent use of these land plots.

"Rejecting the claim, the courts of previous instances came to the conclusion that there is no evidence of the transfer of disputed land plots to the plaintiffs in the order of succession, since different acts of transfer of land funds indicate different areas of land plots that were transferred from one enterprise to another, and the lack of proof of the fact of registration of the right to permanent use of land plots by legal entities whose legal successors are the plaintiffs," the Supreme Court said in its decision.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

