Kolomoisky loses court case on surety agreements for PrivatBank loans

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has closed the proceedings in the case of Ihor Kolomoisky's claim to terminate his personal guarantee agreements for refinancing loans raised by PrivatBank before its nationalization. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the press service of the National Bank.

Details

The NBU welcomes the legitimate and well-reasoned court decision. Having thoroughly examined the case file, the court upheld the legal position of the NBU, which consisted, in particular, in the fact that the mere fact of changing the owner of PrivatBank's corporate rights as a result of nationalization did not lead to a change in the rights and obligations of the parties under the agreements - said Viktor Hryhorchuk, Head of the Claims and Litigation Department of the NBU Legal Department.

The NBU explained that in 2017, Ihor Kolomoisky filed a lawsuit with the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to terminate the personal guarantee agreements under which he guaranteed the repayment of refinancing loans received by PrivatBank.

Subsequently, on April 20, 2019, the Pechersk District Court granted his claim, but the National Bank appealed it to the court of appeal, which upheld the NBU's position.

Addendum

The regulator also reminded that during 2008-2014, the NBU provided PrivatBank with refinancing loans totaling UAH 18.3 billion.

In 2015, Kolomoisky, who was a co-owner of PrivatBank at the time, entered into surety agreements with the NBU to secure the repayment of these loans. In effect, he assumed personal liabilities for the repayment of the bank's debt to the National Bank, but he did not fulfill any of them.

In April 2020, the state-owned PrivatBank fully repaid the refinancing to the National Bank - the NBU reminded.

Recall

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court has extended the detention of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky until June 2, 2024, with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 1.96 billion.