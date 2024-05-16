Kolomoisky loses court case on surety agreements for PrivatBank loans

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Kolomoisky loses court case on surety agreements for PrivatBank loans

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the position of the National Bank of Ukraine and dismissed the case filed by Ihor Kolomoisky to terminate personal guarantee agreements for refinancing loans taken out by PrivatBank before its nationalization.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has closed the proceedings in the case of Ihor Kolomoisky's claim to terminate his personal guarantee agreements for refinancing loans raised by PrivatBank before its nationalization. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the press service of the National Bank.

Details 

The NBU welcomes the legitimate and well-reasoned court decision. Having thoroughly examined the case file, the court upheld the legal position of the NBU, which consisted, in particular, in the fact that the mere fact of changing the owner of PrivatBank's corporate rights as a result of nationalization did not lead to a change in the rights and obligations of the parties under the agreements

- said Viktor Hryhorchuk, Head of the Claims and Litigation Department of the NBU Legal Department.

The NBU explained that in  2017, Ihor Kolomoisky filed a lawsuit with the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to terminate the personal guarantee agreements under which he guaranteed the repayment of refinancing loans received by PrivatBank.

Subsequently, on April 20, 2019, the Pechersk District Court granted his claim, but the National Bank appealed it to the court of appeal, which upheld the NBU's position.

Kolomoiskyi was served another suspicion08.05.24, 10:19 • 16870 views

Addendum 

The regulator also reminded that during 2008-2014, the NBU provided PrivatBank with refinancing loans totaling UAH 18.3 billion.

In 2015, Kolomoisky, who was a co-owner of PrivatBank at the time, entered into surety agreements with the NBU to secure the repayment of these loans. In effect, he assumed personal liabilities for the repayment of the bank's debt to the National Bank, but he did not fulfill any of them.

In April 2020, the state-owned PrivatBank fully repaid the refinancing to the National Bank

- the NBU reminded. 

Recall

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court has extended the detention of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky until June 2, 2024, with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 1.96 billion.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
pecherskyi-raionPechersk district
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising