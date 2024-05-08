Kolomoiskyi was served another suspicion

A well-known businessman has been served another suspicion of organizing a contract killing, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As an informed source told UNN, it is about Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a well-known businessman suspected of legalizing fraudulently obtained property was served a notice of suspicion of committing another crime related to the organization of a contract killing (part 4 of Article 27, part 2 of Article 15, subparagraphs 11, 12, part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the investigation, "the suspect, acting on motives of personal revenge, ordered the murder of the director of a law firm for failing to fulfill the requirements for canceling and invalidating the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company.

"To realize his criminal intentions, the suspect involved members of a gang that "specialized" in committing serious and especially serious crimes, including physical violence against competitors. The gang members attacked the director of one of the law firms, punching and stabbing him in the vital organs. At the same time, this crime was not brought to an end for reasons that did not depend on the will of the gang members," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Currently, prosecutors and investigators are carrying out urgent investigative and procedural actions aimed at exposing all persons involved in the crime.

"The suspected businessman is in custody," the Prosecutor General's Office said .

Court extends Kolomoisky's detention until June 2