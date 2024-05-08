Kolomoiskyi was served another suspicion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61143 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103498 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146592 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150963 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247126 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173401 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164791 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148237 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224066 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113028 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62907 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100614 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32845 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44136 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37104 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247126 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224066 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236214 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223134 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61143 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37104 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44136 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112262 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113204 views
Kolomoiskyi was served another suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16869 views

A prominent businessman suspected of legalization of the proceeds of crime was served a notice of suspicion of organizing a contract killing.

A well-known businessman has been served another suspicion of organizing a contract killing, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As an informed source told UNN, it is about Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a well-known businessman suspected of legalizing fraudulently obtained property was served a notice of suspicion of committing another crime related to the organization of a contract killing (part 4 of Article 27, part 2 of Article 15, subparagraphs 11, 12, part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the investigation, "the suspect, acting on motives of personal revenge, ordered the murder of the director of a law firm for failing to fulfill the requirements for canceling and invalidating the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company.

"To realize his criminal intentions, the suspect involved members of a gang that "specialized" in committing serious and especially serious crimes, including physical violence against competitors. The gang members attacked the director of one of the law firms, punching and stabbing him in the vital organs. At the same time, this crime was not brought to an end for reasons that did not depend on the will of the gang members," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Currently, prosecutors and investigators are carrying out urgent investigative and procedural actions aimed at exposing all persons involved in the crime.

"The suspected businessman is in custody," the Prosecutor General's Office said .

Court extends Kolomoisky's detention until June 222.04.24, 21:16 • 22553 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies

