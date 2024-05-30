ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Odessa Portside plant" plays an important role in the work of the grain corridor - MPs

"Odessa Portside plant" plays an important role in the work of the grain corridor - MPs

Kyiv  •  UNN

"Odessa Portside plant" plays an important role in the work of the grain corridor, people's deputies say.

The grain corridor is an important component of the Ukrainian economy and the financing of the army in its successful confrontation with Russian full-scale aggression. And "Odessa Portside plant" plays an important role in the grain initiative. This opinion is shared by people's Deputies of Ukraine, members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on transport and infrastructure, with whom UNN spoke.

In particular, MP Igor Mudry notes that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the OPP has rebuilt its capacities specifically for grain loading.

"The OPP is not intended for loading agricultural products, but it is known that some companies have adjusted the berths for this. We know that in Chernomorsk a few months ago, drones were attacked and grain elevators were destroyed. In other words, their cargo capacity has decreased. Therefore, any possibility of additional shipment of agricultural products during the war is important. Therefore, OPP, of course, is an important component of our export of agricultural products," Mudry said.

Nikolai Velichkovich also supports his colleague.

"The issue of the grain corridor is primarily a question not only of the food safety of different countries where this grain goes, but also of the Ukrainian economy, because firms that legally – I emphasize legally – export, make a profit and pay taxes – they finance our army, our army. And so, accordingly, it is very important," Velichkovich believes.

As for the actions of the company "Olsides Black Sea", which, hiding behind its participation in the grain corridor, illegally tries to use the OPP road, which is intended for evacuation, then, according to Mudri, such things should not be allowed.

"If they illegally use backup routes, highways that are intended for evacuation or for some other needs, then this should not be allowed. Because, God forbid, there will be some kind of emergency situation, and everything there is filled with trucks with oil," the MP says.

Both deputies in the comments UNN noted that when they are sent a corresponding appeal, they will understand the situation at a meeting of the committee, request clarification from Alcides Black Sea and give a proper assessment of the actions of this company.

"Odessa Portside plant "has not yet received the necessary documents from the company" Olsides Black Sea" for obtaining a permit to travel on the road, which is on the balance sheet of the strategic enterprise. Although the company declared its readiness to do this promptly.

On May 10, olsides Black Sea arbitrarily allowed cargo transport to berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port by road, which is on the balance sheet of the strategic enterprise Odessa Portside plant and is intended for the evacuation of its employees. After that, Olsidz assured the representatives of OPP that the company is ready to cooperate and provide relevant documents.

However, on May 17, history repeated itself, and the company "Olsides" again unauthorized allowed its transport on the road of the strategic enterprise. As a result, the specified Road was significantly damaged.

We are open to cooperation, but our opponents are disrupting the work of the grain corridor and jeopardizing the country's defense capability - Odesa Port Plant24.05.24, 09:14 • 267546 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

