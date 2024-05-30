Approximately 5 million tons of grain per year are exported from Ukraine through "gray" exports - UKAB

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump
March 1, 07:22 AM

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Approximately 5 million tons of grain per year are exported from Ukraine through "gray" exports - UKAB

Approximately 5 million tons of grain per year are exported from Ukraine through "gray" exports - UKAB
Kyiv  •  UNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the UKAB, approximately 5 million tons of grain per year are exported from Ukraine through "gray" exports.

Due to the fact that 95% of grain exports occur by sea, the ports have much wider opportunities for exporting "gray" grain. The estimated amount of unaccounted grain exported from Ukraine can now reach up to 5 million tons per year. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment by UNN Oleg Khomenko, General Director of the Ukrainian Agricultural Business Club.

"Considering that 95% of our exports are currently carried out through ports, then, of course, the opportunities there are wider (for "gray exports – ed.) than by rail. If the sea had not worked for us, then, of course, this export would have been extrapolated to the same railway," Khomenko said.

He added that "gray" exports are possible, in particular, because small agricultural enterprises cultivate land in the "shadow" and thus there is a "gray" grain that needs to be sold somewhere for cash. According to Khomenko, the estimated amount of "gray" grain can now be up to 5 million tons per year.

According to him, now the rules for grain export have become stricter – additional documents are required from exporters even before grain is exported from Ukraine. This, in particular, is aimed at combating "gray" exports. However, according to Khomenko, there is still a minor problem.

How does the "grey" export work

Companies use fictitious enterprises for "gray" exports. Such LLC companies are often called "one-dayers", because they are created for a specific operation and almost immediately closed. Usually such companies are registered on front persons. Through them, dishonest exporters sell unaccounted grain for cash, either there are no documents from the manufacturer for it, or such documents are fake.

The "grey" grain exported from Ukraine is resold several times and eventually gets to a non-resident. The funds for it are paid to another non-resident associated with the Ukrainian exporter. Or, for cash paid for Ukrainian grain, goods are purchased abroad, which are then sold in Ukraine as imported for cash. Such a company also sells a tax credit. And the budget is losing a lot of money in the form of unpaid taxes.

The scheme of using fictitious companies to export unaccounted grain also operates at the grain terminal "Olympex" in the Odessa region. Thanks to Odessa businessmen Sergey Groza and Vladimir Naumenko, it is considered the largest gateway to the "gray" grain exports.

This is confirmed, in particular, by the criminal proceedings opened against the companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko. According to law enforcement officers, enterprises from the orbit of businessmen carry out illegal formation of a tax credit, replacement of commodity items during their sale, as well as other actions aimed at tax evasion.

Recall

Earlier UNN reported that companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko have been evading taxes for years due to the "gray" grain exports from the Olympex terminal.

In addition, it became known that businessmen through their controlled LLC "Olympex Coupe International" and LLC "Atoll Granum" actively cooperate with a sub-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin.

According to sources UNN in law enforcement agencies, BEB detectives on Wednesday, May 29, conducted searches at Attollo Granum in the case of "gray" exports.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

