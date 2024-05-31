ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Lubinets said that updating the data in the Reserve + app should be sufficient to avoid a fine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that updating data via the Reserve+ app exempts from administrative fines, although a physical visit to the military enlistment office is still necessary.

Legally, the Reserve + app allows you to update your military credentials. Therefore, in this case, the person is not subject to an administrative fine. This was reported to the journalist UNN by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, and added that it is absolutely necessary to come to the shopping center to obtain a military registration document.

Legally, "Reserve+" allows you to update your data. Therefore, you are not subject to an administrative fine. After that, you need to physically come (to the shopping center – Ed.) – of course, you need to, but you have already fulfilled the norm of the law, updated your data 

Lubinets said.

Lubinets also commented on the words of the speaker of the Poltava regional shopping center and joint venture Roman Istomin that men should have a military registration document with them, because it is impossible to replace it with the "Reserve+" application.

We are currently dealing with this, because we believe that the installed application with updated data is enough to show that you have passed this procedure 

Lubinets noted.

Context

The speaker of the Poltava regional shopping center and joint venture Roman Istomin stated that after the entry into force of the bill on strengthening mobilization, all men aged 18 to 60 years must have a military registration document with them. Instead, you will not be able to use the "Reserve+" application or extract it from the CAA.

Istomin claims that the application extracted from the CAA is not a military accounting document.

According to him, men who do not have a military registration document with them will be fined from 17 thousand to 25 500 UAH.

Addition

Deputy Defense Minister for digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko reportedthat from June 18, a QR code will appear in the Reserve+, which will allow using electronic data as a full-fledged military accounting document, replacing paper versions.

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
poltavaPoltava

Contact us about advertising