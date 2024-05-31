Political scientist on China's demand to participate in the peace summit: Russia's presence will distort the whole idea

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45578 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64523 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107999 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35768 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 67903 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220705 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207160 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233157 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220231 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 13746 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17378 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23769 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107999 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111895 views
Political scientist on China's demand to participate in the peace summit: Russia's presence will distort the whole idea

Political scientist on China's demand to participate in the peace summit: Russia's presence will distort the whole idea

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine cannot agree with China's demands to invite Russia to a peace summit, as this would distort the goal of the summit - to develop a collective position of the international community for further transmission of proposals to Russia.

Ukraine cannot accept China's demands to invite Russia to the peace summit, because this distorts the whole idea of the summit. This opinion was expressed to the journalist UNN international political analyst Maxim Yali, commenting on Beijing's statement that the agreements on the summit in Switzerland do not meet its requests.

The system in China is designed in such a way that if an official statement is made, especially from the Foreign Ministry, then this is the final decision. Ukraine cannot accept China's demands, because this means inviting Russia. This distorts the whole idea of this summit: the development of a collective position of the international community, so that later, as President Zelensky said, these developments and proposals can be transferred to Russia. And only then it is possible, as some sources write, in particular Bloomberg, that the summit is allegedly planned for the fall 

Yali said.

In his opinion, if positions are agreed on at least three key issues that will be discussed during the summit, then this makes sense.

Zelensky outlines key topics for the Peace Summit: energy, shipping, humanitarian issues03.05.24, 22:16 • 49441 view

"There is no reason to invite Russia now, especially against the background of another offensive by the occupation forces. in fact, China's reaction is expected, given that it is an ally of Russia.", Yali said.

Political analyst Olesya Yakhno stressed that no peace plan will be signed at the peace summit. 

"The peace summit is not important from the point of view that a concrete decision on peace can be made there, this is impossible, there is an active phase of war.  this summit is important from the point of view of which option, in the end, will be used by a larger number of countries, including those that are considered neutral. Will they support the Ukrainian option, so that it becomes a way to achieve peace in the future," Yakhno said.

She noted that it is important for Ukraine that more countries are represented, so the absence of China is bad, but not critical.

"For us, of course, it is important that more countries are present, so of course it is bad that there will be no representative from China, but this is not critical, because it is still a long movement, it is not a short movement when there is a vote and someone votes for or against, to support or not to support. This will not happen. This is a dialogue and a long process, but it is important for us that the principles of peaceful positions are shared by as many countries as possible. And if there is no official representation of China, it is important that the dialogue does not continue publicly anyway, because China is a country that really economically affects Russia's endurance and resilience," Yakhno said.

Context

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the arrangements for a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month are still far from meeting China's needs and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry informedthat "China will not participate in the peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month , as it does not meet its expectations, which include the participation of both Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, on May 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to support the peace summit with his personal leadership and participation.

On May 17 , the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, statedthat it is very important for Ukraine that China attend the peace summit at the highest level, because China is an influential country, influential not only in world politics, but first of all has a very powerful influence on the aggressor country.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
switzerlandSwitzerland
beijingBeijing
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising