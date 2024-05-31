Political scientist on China's demand to participate in the peace summit: Russia's presence will distort the whole idea

Ukraine cannot accept China's demands to invite Russia to the peace summit, because this distorts the whole idea of the summit. This opinion was expressed to the journalist UNN international political analyst Maxim Yali, commenting on Beijing's statement that the agreements on the summit in Switzerland do not meet its requests.

The system in China is designed in such a way that if an official statement is made, especially from the Foreign Ministry, then this is the final decision. Ukraine cannot accept China's demands, because this means inviting Russia. This distorts the whole idea of this summit: the development of a collective position of the international community, so that later, as President Zelensky said, these developments and proposals can be transferred to Russia. And only then it is possible, as some sources write, in particular Bloomberg, that the summit is allegedly planned for the fall Yali said.

In his opinion, if positions are agreed on at least three key issues that will be discussed during the summit, then this makes sense.

Zelensky outlines key topics for the Peace Summit: energy, shipping, humanitarian issues

"There is no reason to invite Russia now, especially against the background of another offensive by the occupation forces. in fact, China's reaction is expected, given that it is an ally of Russia.", Yali said.

Political analyst Olesya Yakhno stressed that no peace plan will be signed at the peace summit.

"The peace summit is not important from the point of view that a concrete decision on peace can be made there, this is impossible, there is an active phase of war. this summit is important from the point of view of which option, in the end, will be used by a larger number of countries, including those that are considered neutral. Will they support the Ukrainian option, so that it becomes a way to achieve peace in the future," Yakhno said.

She noted that it is important for Ukraine that more countries are represented, so the absence of China is bad, but not critical.

"For us, of course, it is important that more countries are present, so of course it is bad that there will be no representative from China, but this is not critical, because it is still a long movement, it is not a short movement when there is a vote and someone votes for or against, to support or not to support. This will not happen. This is a dialogue and a long process, but it is important for us that the principles of peaceful positions are shared by as many countries as possible. And if there is no official representation of China, it is important that the dialogue does not continue publicly anyway, because China is a country that really economically affects Russia's endurance and resilience," Yakhno said.

Context

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the arrangements for a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month are still far from meeting China's needs and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry informedthat "China will not participate in the peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month , as it does not meet its expectations, which include the participation of both Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, on May 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to support the peace summit with his personal leadership and participation.

On May 17 , the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, statedthat it is very important for Ukraine that China attend the peace summit at the highest level, because China is an influential country, influential not only in world politics, but first of all has a very powerful influence on the aggressor country.