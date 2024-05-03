Zelensky outlines key topics for the Peace Summit: energy, shipping, humanitarian issues

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104915 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113898 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156494 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159816 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257279 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175424 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166360 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229915 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113117 views

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 47165 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 53714 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 51869 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 28380 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 40976 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257279 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229915 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215635 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241211 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227749 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104915 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78113 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 83907 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114393 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115227 views
Actual
Zelensky outlines key topics for the Peace Summit: energy, shipping, humanitarian issues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49442 views

President Zelenskyy outlined key topics for discussion at the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland: energy and nuclear security, free navigation, and humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchange and the return of deported Ukrainian children.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the key topics to be discussed at the peace summit in Switzerland: energy and nuclear security, free navigation and humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners and the return of deported children, UNN reports.

These are energy security and nuclear security. Then there is the issue of free navigation - our food security - and the non-blocking of the Black and Azov Seas. And the humanitarian track, which includes two sub-issues - the exchange of "all for all" and the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported to Russia 

- Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that if the first three issues are supported by all the countries participating in the summit, the next step will be to develop and resolve these issues in detail through mediation with the countries representing the Russian side.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy  statedthat the final touches in the preparations for the Global Peace Summit had been agreed upon, and also announced a lot of non-public work with partners.

Switzerland confirmed that on June 15 and 16, 2024, it will organize the Ukraine Peace Summit in Burgenstock, indicating that "Russia is not invited at this stage" and that the summit aims to "jointly define a roadmap on how to engage both sides in the future peace process.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
black-seaBlack Sea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

