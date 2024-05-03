Zelensky outlines key topics for the Peace Summit: energy, shipping, humanitarian issues

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the key topics to be discussed at the peace summit in Switzerland: energy and nuclear security, free navigation and humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners and the return of deported children, UNN reports.

These are energy security and nuclear security. Then there is the issue of free navigation - our food security - and the non-blocking of the Black and Azov Seas. And the humanitarian track, which includes two sub-issues - the exchange of "all for all" and the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported to Russia - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that if the first three issues are supported by all the countries participating in the summit, the next step will be to develop and resolve these issues in detail through mediation with the countries representing the Russian side.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat the final touches in the preparations for the Global Peace Summit had been agreed upon, and also announced a lot of non-public work with partners.

Switzerland confirmed that on June 15 and 16, 2024, it will organize the Ukraine Peace Summit in Burgenstock, indicating that "Russia is not invited at this stage" and that the summit aims to "jointly define a roadmap on how to engage both sides in the future peace process.