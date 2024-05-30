Swedish AWACS aircraft in tandem with F-16 will help drive Russian aircraft away from launch lines by at least 40 km - expert

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35021 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100105 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143434 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148130 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243421 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172745 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164302 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221887 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73738 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109799 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32740 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46147 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 80806 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221887 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208268 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234204 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221227 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 34976 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23805 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29370 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109796 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112414 views
Swedish AWACS aircraft in tandem with F-16 will help drive Russian aircraft away from launch lines by at least 40 km - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 134064 views

Swedish AWACS ASC 890 long-range radar detection aircraft in tandem with F16 fighters will significantly strengthen the capabilities of Ukraine's air defense, detecting Russian missiles, aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles at long distances.

Sweden recently announced a new military assistance package, including the AWACS long-range radar detection aircraft (ASC 890). According to military expert Valery Ryabykh, this aircraft will become the "eyes" for our air situation awareness system even outside the country's borders. He told about this in a comment to the journalist UNN.

The AWACS ASC 890 aircraft will become the eyes for our system of awareness of the air situation of the country and beyond its borders. In fact, this is a radar in the air, which bypasses all the characteristics of those radars that are on the ground. After all, the Earth is round, and radar waves are straight, so at a certain distance from the radar, a gray zone appears that enemy aircraft do not fall into

- says expert Valery Ryabykh.

He says that the radar on this aircraft has a 150-degree view on each side of the aircraft, which allows you to scan an area with a range of 450 km, and identify the fighter at a distance of 330 km.

"Having such an aircraft and placing it in the right places and using its target detection tools, you can passively observe the enemy, detect the take - offs of its army aviation and missile launches at an early stage, and direct the actions of air defense," Ryabykh notes.

According to the expert, this aircraft has the ability to exchange information in real time.

"For example, it detects some targets, such as missiles or shaheds, where they are not seen by radar and transmits this information to strategic aviation aircraft. This aircraft, in tandem with the F-16, will help drive Russian aircraft away from their launch lines for at least 40 km. When we adjust the operation of the F-16, we will be able to hit enemy aircraft at long distances," he says.

The expert says that this aircraft will detect and identify not only aircraft or missiles, but also the radar equipment of the Russians on their territory and adds that the Russians have similar aircraft - this is the A-50, but still there is a certain difference.

"According to the principle of operation, they are identical, but they differ in their capabilities, both declared and real. The best planes of the Russians have already been destroyed, while others are in an uncertain technical condition, and repairs are impossible due to the imposed sanctions," he concluded.

Recall

Sweden will hand over to Ukraine a powerful long-range radar detection aircraft AWACS ASC 890, which will significantly increase the capabilities of Ukraine's air defense by detecting Russian missiles, aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles in the early stages of approach.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarTechnologies
earthEarth
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising