Brad Pitt's daughter decided to distance herself from her father

Kyiv  •  UNN

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has officially asked to exclude "Pitt" from her last name on her 18th birthday, pointing to a strained relationship with her father after her parents ' divorce.

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh wants to get rid of Pitt's last name on her 18th birthday on Monday. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Daily Mail and TMZ.

Details

The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, has officially asked to exclude "Pitt" from her last name in official documents. According to  media reports, their other children do not use the surname Pitt, although they have not applied for a legal change of their names.

About Shiloh: there were always rumors that the eldest daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie still maintained a close relationship with her father - even after her parents divorced. But it seems that now she also wants to break up with her famous father.

Image

Shiloh applied for a name change exactly on her 18th birthday. However, her statement has not yet been approved.

Help

In addition to Shiloh, the stars of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" have five other children: Madox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19) and twins Vivienne and Knox.

addition

Shiloh's decision is a clear indication of the strained relationship between the Hollywood handsome man and his six children, according to reviewers of publications.

Image

Just like in the" war of the roses " of Hollywood stars. In recent months, as a result of legal red tape, there have been more and more dirty details about the breakup, notes Der Welt.

