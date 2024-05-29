Amid divorce rumours: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent Memorial Day separately

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79675 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140601 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145640 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240347 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172115 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163814 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148035 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220108 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206605 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111093 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39860 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58555 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106966 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 59173 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240339 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220106 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206602 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232657 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219771 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12823 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19963 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106966 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111093 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158628 views
Amid divorce rumours: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent Memorial Day separately

Amid divorce rumours: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent Memorial Day separately

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112926 views

According to a British tabloid, Jennifer Lopez probably spent Memorial Day without her husband Ben Affleck, amid rumors of their divorce after two years of marriage.

Jennifer Lopez probably decided to spend Memorial Day without Ben Affleck amid rumors that they have been living separately for "several weeks". This is reported by Daily Mail, reports UNN.

Details

Speculation about the breakup of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez does not stop. According to the British tabloid, Jennifer Lopez decided to spend "Memorial Day" without her divorced husband Ben Affleck - on Monday, the 54-year-old superstar was seen visiting friends in Beverly Hills, wearing a bright Gucci crop top with a tie and baggy white trousers; the star completed the cool ensemble with gold sunglasses, ring earrings and light brown hair pulled back in a sleek high ponytail.

Image

For several weeks, it has been reported that Affleck and Lopez are no longer living together. It is said that only two years after the wedding their marriage was destroyed. There are more and more rumors about divorce.

Image

"Ben has already left, and they will probably have to sell the dream home they've been looking for for two years," an insider tells the publication.

They would never stop loving each other, but she couldn't control him, and he couldn't change her. It couldn't last

- informs the source.

Last week, 51-year-old Ben Affleck walked around Los Angeles with a sullen expression and a serious look.

Image

Wearing a light jacket draped over a white shirt hanging from jeans and dark leather boots, he was heading to his 18-year-old daughter Violet's prom in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

This is one of the many important events of recent months, which the "Argo" star attends without his wife, 54-year-old Jennifer Lopez, the publication notes Gala.de.

Jennifer Lopez reacts vaguely to breakup rumors

The couple couldn't dispel rumors of a breakup, even when they attended Finn's high school play together last week, as Jennifer Lopez reappeared alone at the premiere of her new film Atlas, which is coming out on Netflix.

Image

When asked at a press conference about the speculation surrounding the marital crisis, she vaguely replied, "You know better.

Jamala became a mother for the third time: how she named her child27.05.24, 11:27 • 123531 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN Lite
los-angelesLos Angeles

