Amid divorce rumours: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent Memorial Day separately

Jennifer Lopez probably decided to spend Memorial Day without Ben Affleck amid rumors that they have been living separately for "several weeks". This is reported by Daily Mail, reports UNN.

Details

Speculation about the breakup of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez does not stop. According to the British tabloid, Jennifer Lopez decided to spend "Memorial Day" without her divorced husband Ben Affleck - on Monday, the 54-year-old superstar was seen visiting friends in Beverly Hills, wearing a bright Gucci crop top with a tie and baggy white trousers; the star completed the cool ensemble with gold sunglasses, ring earrings and light brown hair pulled back in a sleek high ponytail.

For several weeks, it has been reported that Affleck and Lopez are no longer living together. It is said that only two years after the wedding their marriage was destroyed. There are more and more rumors about divorce.

"Ben has already left, and they will probably have to sell the dream home they've been looking for for two years," an insider tells the publication.

They would never stop loving each other, but she couldn't control him, and he couldn't change her. It couldn't last - informs the source.

Last week, 51-year-old Ben Affleck walked around Los Angeles with a sullen expression and a serious look.

Wearing a light jacket draped over a white shirt hanging from jeans and dark leather boots, he was heading to his 18-year-old daughter Violet's prom in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

This is one of the many important events of recent months, which the "Argo" star attends without his wife, 54-year-old Jennifer Lopez, the publication notes Gala.de.

Jennifer Lopez reacts vaguely to breakup rumors

The couple couldn't dispel rumors of a breakup, even when they attended Finn's high school play together last week, as Jennifer Lopez reappeared alone at the premiere of her new film Atlas, which is coming out on Netflix.

When asked at a press conference about the speculation surrounding the marital crisis, she vaguely replied, "You know better.

