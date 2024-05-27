Jamala became a mother for the third time: how she named her child
Ukrainian singer Jamala gave birth to her third child, a son, Alim Seit-Bekir Oglu Suleymanov, and announced it on Instagram.
Ukrainian singer Jamala told about the birth of her third child. The boy was named Alim. The artist announced this on Instagram, UNN reports .
"Alim Seit-Bekir Oğlu Süleymanov. My third little prince! I will be for you / A shadow on a hot day / In the cold I will become a home / I will warm you with the sun / A bright ray, fire / I love you," Jamala wrote.
Jamala also has two sons, Emir-Rahman and Selim-Girai.
She announced her third pregnancy on February 3, the day of the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024.
