Jamala became a mother for the third time: how she named her child

Ukrainian singer Jamala told about the birth of her third child. The boy was named Alim. The artist announced this on Instagram, UNN reports .

"Alim Seit-Bekir Oğlu Süleymanov. My third little prince! I will be for you / A shadow on a hot day / In the cold I will become a home / I will warm you with the sun / A bright ray, fire / I love you," Jamala wrote.

Jamala also has two sons, Emir-Rahman and Selim-Girai.

She announced her third pregnancy on February 3, the day of the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024.

