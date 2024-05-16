ARMA finds $4 million in assets of Ukrainian suspected of embezzlement in the US

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has discovered hidden assets of a Ukrainian citizen in the United States worth $4 million. The suspect is suspected of embezzling 64 million hryvnias. This was reported by the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma.

Details

According to the investigation, the offender embezzled property of a Ukrainian company worth more than UAH 64 million. He transferred the company's funds to bank accounts of companies with signs of fictitiousness. He disguised his activities under the guise of providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by the war.

Pavlo Velykorechanin, the specialized deputy head of the ARMA, said that the suspect's hidden assets may be related to the legalization of the proceeds of crime.

These are real estate properties located in the United States and bank accounts. Their total value is more than $4 million - Pavlo Velykorechanin said.

Currently, the received data on assets has been sent to law enforcement agencies for further seizure and confiscation.

Recall

In the winter, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) concluded the first contract for the sale of seized assets.

Cabinet of Ministers authorizes ARMA to purchase military bonds worth UAH 1.7 billion