Cabinet of Ministers authorizes ARMA to purchase military bonds worth UAH 1.7 billion
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers authorized the ARMA to purchase military bonds worth UAH 1.7 billion using funds from seized assets.
The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the National Agency for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA) to purchase military bonds worth UAH 1.7 billion. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.
Details
The National Agency for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes has approved the purchase of domestic government bonds "Military Bonds" in the amount of UAH 1 billion 700 million at the expense of funds placed on the Agency's accounts in national currency
Recall
Last week, the Verkhovna Rada finally passed a billthat would allow ARMA to buy military bonds with seized foreign currency held on the Agency's accounts.