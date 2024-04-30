Cabinet of Ministers authorizes ARMA to purchase military bonds worth UAH 1.7 billion

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the National Agency for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA) to purchase military bonds worth UAH 1.7 billion. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

The National Agency for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes has approved the purchase of domestic government bonds "Military Bonds" in the amount of UAH 1 billion 700 million at the expense of funds placed on the Agency's accounts in national currency - Melnychuk said.

Recall

Last week, the Verkhovna Rada finally passed a billthat would allow ARMA to buy military bonds with seized foreign currency held on the Agency's accounts.