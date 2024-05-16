Odesa businessman buys five FPV drones in exchange for embroidered shirt - Kiper

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77128 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106317 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149221 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153350 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249837 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173985 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165250 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148304 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225625 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32421 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41760 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36014 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60364 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54369 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249837 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225625 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211766 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224348 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77128 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54369 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60364 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112818 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113722 views
Odesa businessman buys five FPV drones in exchange for embroidered shirt - Kiper

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22542 views

An entrepreneur from Odesa region exchanged an embroidered shirt from the Living Museum Center for five drones to be donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For the World Vyshyvanka Day, the Living Museum Center prepared an exhibition embroidery. It was purchased by an entrepreneur from Odesa region who gave five FPV drones for the Defense Forces. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Odesa embroidery will save the lives of our soldiers! An entrepreneur from Odesa saw the shirt from our last post, embroidered by our artisans. Instead of money, he gave us five FPV drones for our Defense Forces. Tomorrow we will deliver the birds to the soldiers. A day that reminds us of how strong our nation is - with its culture, history, traditions, symbols and amulets 

- Kipper wrote.  
Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
odesaOdesa

