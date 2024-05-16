Odesa businessman buys five FPV drones in exchange for embroidered shirt - Kiper
Kyiv • UNN
An entrepreneur from Odesa region exchanged an embroidered shirt from the Living Museum Center for five drones to be donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
For the World Vyshyvanka Day, the Living Museum Center prepared an exhibition embroidery. It was purchased by an entrepreneur from Odesa region who gave five FPV drones for the Defense Forces. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.
Odesa embroidery will save the lives of our soldiers! An entrepreneur from Odesa saw the shirt from our last post, embroidered by our artisans. Instead of money, he gave us five FPV drones for our Defense Forces. Tomorrow we will deliver the birds to the soldiers. A day that reminds us of how strong our nation is - with its culture, history, traditions, symbols and amulets