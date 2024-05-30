This year will be indicative from the point of view of sustainability and functioning of the agricultural business – UKAB

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 46639 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101468 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144683 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149234 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244946 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173010 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164491 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148179 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222798 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 80374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111046 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 40400 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 53284 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 90449 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244946 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222798 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235019 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221986 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 46747 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27291 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32207 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111060 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112713 views
This year will be indicative from the point of view of sustainability and functioning of the agricultural business – UKAB

This year will be indicative from the point of view of sustainability and functioning of the agricultural business – UKAB

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 143975 views

2024 will be a significant year in terms of the sustainability and functioning of the agricultural business. It will show how much farmers were able to adapt to the realities due to the losses from the war.

Over the past year, more than a thousand agricultural companies have ceased their activities. According to the general director of the Ukrainian club of agricultural business Oleg Khomenko, this trend is due to the fact that the business no longer has reserves and resources at all. He told about this in a comment to the journalist UNN.

Due to the full-scale war, the loss of arable land in Ukraine is more than 20%, so many companies have stopped their activities. In addition, the companies have been taking into account the situation with the export of our products, in particular regarding world prices and the logistics component, which lead to large losses for agricultural companies, for two years now

- says Khomenko.

According to him, if you look at the gross harvest of 2021, it is at an unattainable level in the current conditions.

"Now we have a projected gross harvest of about 70 million tons, which is 10 million tons less compared to last year. Of course, this is also affected by agroclimatic conditions, given the drought this spring," he adds.

The head of the UKAB notes that the closure of agricultural companies will be noticeable for the domestic consumer:

We understand that these are lost jobs, unpaid taxes and wages for shareholders. For the rural population and local budgets, these are serious losses.

He says that there are several reasons for the closure of agricultural companies: optimization of work, namely due to the reduction of their administrative divisions and mobilization measures, because now there is a very strong shortage of personnel.

We are all well aware that a business will not go bankrupt in one year. All of them had savings that were formed in previous years, and they made it possible to hold out for two years. To date, it has become clear to everyone that there are absolutely no reserves and resources. And there are no resources to stabilize your financial condition either. In my opinion, this year will be indicative from the point of view of the sustainability and functioning of the agricultural business. It will show how much farmers were able to adapt to the realities

Khomenko concluded.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the number of business closures has increased in the legal sphere and agricultural enterprises. The highest levels of business closures were recorded in Kiev and the region, Dnepropetrovsk, Lviv, as well as Odessa, Zaporozhye and Kiev regions.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyAgronomy news
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising