Finnish housing offices are suffering from debts from Russian homeowners: the government is preparing new warnings

Finnish housing associations are facing difficulties because Russian apartment owners are not paying their membership fees. However, the cooperative can confiscate the debtors' housing - in this regard, the country's parliament is preparing a law that will help owners conveniently send warnings. This is reported by Yleisradio Oy, UNN reports .

Details

Housing associations in Finland are in trouble due to the inability of Russians to pay rent. It is estimated that hundreds of Finnish housing associations are facing difficulties because Russian homeowners are unable to pay their rent. But the adoption of a new law will help with the situation.

Context

According to the laws of Finland, a cooperative can take away a home and rent it out if the owner hasn't paid the bills for a long time.

In a normal situation, the housing association contacts a Finnish bailiff, who sends the documents to the competent Russian authority by mail or courier service. The latter, in turn, must contact the owner of the Finnish apartment in Russia.

Amendments to the Law on Housing Corporations are currently being planned to ease the situation of housing associations in these situations.

In the future, it will be sufficient to publish a warning or a decision on a takeover in the Official Gazette published by the Prime Minister's Office. The notice will be sent to the condominium where the debtor's property is located.

This will only be done in a situation where service is not possible in any other way. This would be an exceptional procedure. As far as possible, we try to ensure that the shareholder is informed about this matter, - says Markus Tervonen, legislative advisor at the Ministry of Justice.

The government's proposal to reform the law is expected to be submitted to parliament this week.

