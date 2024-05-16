Finnish housing offices are suffering from debts from Russian homeowners: the government is preparing new warnings

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70985 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105148 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148140 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152367 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248912 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173788 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165096 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148272 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225113 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102186 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41796 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36591 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54909 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48785 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248910 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225112 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211292 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237077 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223941 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70971 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48785 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54909 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112623 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113546 views
Finnish housing offices are suffering from debts from Russian homeowners: the government is preparing new warnings

Finnish housing offices are suffering from debts from Russian homeowners: the government is preparing new warnings

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24264 views

Finnish housing associations are facing difficulties due to non-payment of membership fees by Russian apartment owners, but the government is preparing a new law that will allow them to conveniently send warnings and potentially confiscate homes from debtors.

Finnish housing associations are facing difficulties because Russian apartment owners are not paying their membership fees. However, the cooperative can confiscate the debtors' housing - in this regard, the country's parliament is preparing a law that will help owners conveniently send warnings. This is reported by Yleisradio Oy, UNN reports .

Details

Housing associations in Finland are in trouble due to the inability of Russians to pay rent.  It is estimated that hundreds of Finnish housing associations are facing difficulties because Russian homeowners are unable to pay their rent. But the adoption of a new law will help with the situation.

Context

According to the laws of Finland, a cooperative can take away a home and rent it out if the owner hasn't paid the bills for a long time.

In a normal situation, the housing association contacts a Finnish bailiff, who sends the documents to the competent Russian authority by mail or courier service. The latter, in turn, must contact the owner of the Finnish apartment in Russia.

Amendments to the Law on Housing Corporations are currently being planned to ease the situation of housing associations in these situations.

In the future, it will be sufficient to publish a warning or a decision on a takeover in the Official Gazette published by the Prime Minister's Office. The notice will be sent to the condominium where the debtor's property is located.

This will only be done in a situation where service is not possible in any other way. This would be an exceptional procedure. As far as possible, we try to ensure that the shareholder is informed about this matter,

- says Markus Tervonen, legislative advisor at the Ministry of Justice.

The government's proposal to reform the law is expected to be submitted to parliament this week.

Recall

Finland has successfully tested itscredentials to run a military economy and has begun storing military equipment outside its national borders. As the country prepares for a possible confrontation with an increasingly aggressive Russia.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

